Brighton’s incredible record against the Big Six revealed by one stat

Brighton have been one of the stand out teams this season but it is not just a recent trend.

Having claimed another impressive scalp, Brighton have moved joint top of a table that shows just how good they are against the Big Six sides.

Brighton’s 1-0 win over Manchester City comes just a few gameweeks after they dismantled Arsenal, meaning Fabian Hurzeler’s impressive side has already beaten two of the Big Six this season.

It is not a one-off either and over the last five years, no team has claimed more wins against a Big Six side than Brighton’s 24.

That tally is level with both Arsenal and Manchester City, although there is the caveat that as a non-Big Six team, Brighton have played 61 games compared to those two’s 48, but it is mighty impressive when you look at other non-Big Six sides.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United, teams that have regularly qualified for the Champions League in that period, have managed 21 and 20 wins respectively from 59 games.

Nottingham Forest, who have played 51 games against the Big Six have managed just 14 wins which is the same as relegated Wolves achieved in 58 games.

Brighton also have a far superior record than both Liverpool and Manchester United. The Anfield side has won 17 of their 48 games, while Manchester United’s record is 16 in 51.

Tottenham and Chelsea’s record is far worse as well. Chelsea have managed 12 wins in their 49 games while Tottenham have won 11 of their 48.

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Another impressive stat is how even Brighton’s goal difference is in the contests. They have scored 99 and conceded 100 which is way ahead of other non-Big Six teams.

Villa have scored 75 to 106 conceded while Newcastle have scored 80 compared to 99 they have conceded.

As for this season, every metric shows how hugely impressive the Seagulls have been. At 2.7, they average the most goals per match in the division and are behind only Arsenal in terms of goals conceded per match.

They have created the second most xG behind Manchester City and are tied with the Etihad team for big chances created. They average the third most shots on target per match and are top for accurate long balls per match. Brighton have also scored the most set-piece goals this season.

All of this has led to Hurzeler’s team being third in the Premier League, just two points behind City and Arsenal, the latter of which plays later on Sunday.

Most wins against Big Six teams in last five years

10. Bournemouth (12 wins in 52 games)

=8.Wolves (14 wins in 58 games)

=8. Nottingham Forest (14 wins in 51 games)

7. Manchester United (16 wins in 51 games)

6. Liverpool (17 wins in 48 games)

5. Newcastle (20 wins in 59 games)

4. Aston Villa (21 wins in 59 games)

=1. Manchester City (24 wins in 48 games)

=1. Arsenal (24 wins in 48 games)

=1. Brighton (24 wins in 61 games)

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