League leaders Leeds United and Frank Lampard’s Coventry City have almost identical records in the Championship table since the turn of the calendar year.

Leeds are the hot favourites to go up after an excellent run of form in recent months. Daniel Farke’s men are unbeaten in the league in 2025, with seven wins and four draws from their 11 Championship outings since New Year’s Day.

Data firm OPTA now rate Leeds’ chances of automatic promotion at 97% following their recent comeback victories over rivals Sunderland and Sheffield United.

But impressively enough, Coventry have taken as many points as Leeds over the past 11 games. That relentless pace has seen them rise from the lower half of the table and up into the play-off positions.

Lampard’s were well beaten in a 2-0 home defeat to Leeds at the start of February, but they’ve won eight of their other 10 Championship outings since the turn of the year.

There remains no love lost between Leeds and Lampard, who cupped his ear and reminded their fans of the 4-2 scoreline of Derby County’s play-off semi-final victory at Elland Road in 2022.

“I don’t want to talk about that,” the former Chelsea midfielder responded in his post-match press conference, following the stick he received from the visiting fans in the 2-0 loss at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The chances are slim but should Leeds blow it in the run-in, they might find Lampard waiting in the play-offs once again.

Meanwhile, promotion-chasers Sunderland, Burnley and Sheffield United aren’t too far behind while surprise package Portsmouth have an excellent record in 2025 so far, dragging themselves out of the relegation battle and up towards the safety of mid-table.

At the other end of the table, Watford have only averaged a point per game in 2025 and will need to turn their form around soon if they’re to remain in content for a play-off spot.

Right at the very bottom, Derby County look doomed after picking up just two points from 11 matches in 2025. John Eustace has a mammoth task on his hands to save what a sinking ship after leaving high-flying Blackburn Rovers.

Luton Town are the other eye-catching side at the bottom end. Twelve months ago they were in the Premier League but now they appear destined for League One, with results not really picking up since the departure of Rob Edwards.

READ NEXT: 10 former Championship ballers we can’t believe are now playing in Saudi Arabia



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every team to have topped the Championship table at Christmas?



Here’s how the Championship table stacks up throughout 2025 so far:

1. Coventry — 28pts, GD +8 (Played 12)

2. Leeds United — 25pts, GD +21 (Played 11)

3. Sheffield United — 24pts, GD +4 (Played 11)

4. Burnley — 23pts, GD +14 (Played 11)

5. Sunderland — 21pts, GD +5 (Played 11)

6. Bristol City — 19pts, GD +5 (Played 11)

7. Norwich — 19pts, GD +4 (Played 12)

8. Portsmouth — 19pts, GD 0 (Played 13)

9. Millwall — 19pts, GD -3 (Played 13)

10. Queens Park Rangers — 18pts, GD +4 (Played 11)

11. West Bromwich Albion — 16pts, GD +4 (Played 11)

12. Oxford — 15pts, GD -3 (Played 13)

13. Cardiff — 15pts, GD -4 (Played 12)

14. Hull — 14pts, GD +1 (Played 11)

15. Blackburn — 14pts, GD -1 (Played 12)

16. Preston — 14pts, GD -1 (Played 11)

17. Middlesbrough — 13pts, GD -1 (Played 11)

18. Plymouth — 12pts, GD -5 (Played 12)

19. Sheffield Wednesday — 12pts, GD -5 (Played 11)

20. Watford — 12pts, GD -6 (Played 13)

21. Stoke — 11pts, GD -6 (Played 12)

22. Swansea — 8pts, GD -13 (Played 11)

23. Luton — 6pts, GD -8 (Played 11)

24. Derby — 2pts, GD -14 (Played 11)