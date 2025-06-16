The Club World Cup has taken a new form in 2025, going from a seven-team tournament to one including 32 sides from different continents.

That has already seen a glut of goals scored, given European powerhouses have been pitted against much smaller sides from across the globe.

Here, we have looked into the top-scoring players in the 2025 Club World Cup so far.

1. Jamal Musiala – 3

There is an overpowering Bayern Munich flavour to the top-scorers list so far, after the German champions thumped Auckland City, an amateur side who had 10 goals put past them in their first game of the tournament.

Attacking midfielder Musiala came off the bench for Bayern in the 61st minute, and by the 84th he had the first hat-trick of the tournament.

=2. Michael Olise – 2

Musiala was far from the only Bayern man to have his fun against Auckland, with three Bayern team-mates all managing a brace.

French winger Olise scored Bayern’s third and sixth goals at the tournament, both coming in the first half of their first game.

=2. Kingsley Coman – 2

The scorer of the first goal in the 2025 Club World Cup – after the opening game was drawn 0-0 – Bayern winger Coman opened the scoring in its second game after just six minutes.

Less than 15 minutes later, he bagged his second goal of the tournament, and Bayern’s fourth.

=2. Thomas Muller – 2

Muller is leaving Bayern at the end of the Club World Cup, bringing to an end an association of 17 years of professional football.

He had his contract extended so that he could play in the tournament, and is making the most of it, with a brace of goals in the 10-0 victory against Auckland.

5. Seven players – 1

No game has seen as many goals scored as when Bayern thumped Auckland, and to this point, no player other than ones from the German giants has scored more than once.

Four separate Paris Saint-Germain players scored as they beat Atletico Madrid 4-0, while two Botafogo players and one Seattle Sounder scored in the former’s 2-1 victory over the latter.

The list of players on one goal so far includes: Bayern Munich’s Sacha Boey, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Senny Mayulu, Lee Kang-in, Jair Cunha, Igor Jesus and Cristian Roldan.

