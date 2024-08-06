The 10 clubs Kylian Mbappe has faced and never scored against

Kylian Mbappe has scored against the vast majority of clubs that he’s faced, but there are 10 teams against which the Frenchman has never managed to score.

For context, Mbappe boasts his best scoring record against Montpellier as the Real Madrid star has bagged 15 goals in 15 appearances against the French side.

However, here are the 10 clubs that Mbappe has faced and has never managed to score against.

PSG

Yep, believe it or not, but PSG’s all-time top goalscorer has never actually scored against them.

During his early days with Monaco, Mbappe faced PSG on four occasions but he failed to score in any of the matches. With the Frenchman now playing for Real Madrid, he could get the opportunity to score against his former employers soon.

CSKA Moscow

Mbappe faced CSKA Moscow on two occasions back in 2016-17 but couldn’t find the back of the net in either of the games.

In fairness to the Frenchman, he did come on as a second-half substitute in both matches and only played a combined 12 minutes in both of the games.

Napoli

PSG faced Napoli in the 2018-19 Champions League group stages, but Mbappe clearly didn’t have his scoring boots on in either fixture.

He did provide an assist for Juan Bernat in the away fixture but failed to score in 180 minutes of football against the Italian club.

Atalanta

The only other Italian side that Mbappe has failed to score against is Atalanta. He faced them in the 2019-20 Champions League in a one-legged quarter-final tie.

In fairness to Mbappe, he wasn’t fully fit for the fixture having recently recovered from an ankle injury. He played the last 30 minutes of the game and did manage to assist Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting for a last-minute winner.

Tottenham

The story of Tom Holland asking Mbappe to sign for Tottenham will never fail to make us laugh.

“We met Mbappe,” Holland told LADbible. “I actually asked Mbappe, I said, “Hey nice to meet you” and he was really friendly, and I said, “Mate you have to come to Tottenham” and he just burst out laughing.”

Believe it or not, Tottenham are the only English club that Mbappe has faced and has failed to score against in his career so far.

He faced Spurs during a Europa League fixture with Monaco back in 2015-16 and lost the game 4-1.

Les Herbiers VF

Currently playing in the French fourth tier, Les Herbiers have never shipped a goal to Mbappe despite facing him back in 2017-18.

PSG faced Les Herbiers in the 2018 Coupe de France final and it was a routine win in the end as Giovani Lo Celso and Edinson Cavani were both on the scoresheet for PSG.

Bayer Leverkusen

In fairness to Mbappe, he’s only faced Bayer Leverkusen on one occasion and only played 13 minutes against the Bundesliga club.

The game took place back in 2016-17 and was a Champions League group-stage game which ultimately ended level.

Given how strong Leverkusen looked last season, we’d love to see Mbappe going up against them again in 2024-25.

FC Sochaux

Mbappe played a full 90 minutes against FC Sochaux back in 2017-18 during a Coupe de France tie, but he failed to get on the scoresheet.

PSG put four goals past them on the night as Angel Di Maria stole the show with a well-taken hat-trick for the French giants.

FC Villefranche Beaujolais

Currently playing in the French fourth tier, Mbappe faced Villefranche Beaujolais back in 2018-19 in the Coupe de France.

While the French superstar didn’t get on the scoresheet himself, he did provide two assists in extra time as PSG ended up winning the game 3-0.

Thonon Evian Grand Geneve

During his Monaco days, Mbappe faced Evian in the Coupe de France but failed to score despite being on the pitch for 83 minutes.

With Evian currently playing in the fifth tier and Mbappe no longer playing in France, he won’t be facing them again anytime soon.