The 2 clubs Pep Guardiola has faced and never won against

Pep Guardiola has faced 146 different clubs during his managerial career and he’s only failed to beat two of them during that time.

For context, Arsenal are the club that Guardiola has recorded the most wins against with a whopping 20 triumphs against the Gunners during his career.

We’ve taken a closer look at the two clubs that Guardiola has faced in his career and has never managed to beat.

Wigan Athletic

Of all the English clubs that Guardiola has faced over the years, Wigan are the only side to stump him. He only faced the Tics on one occasion back in February 2018 and the game resulted in a 1-0 loss.

Despite the likes of Sergio Aguero, David Silva, Leroy Sane and Kevin De Bruyne being on the pitch, Will Grigg was the only player who managed to get on the scoresheet.

Guardiola’s side did have to play the entire second half down to 10 men to be fair after Fabian Delph was shown a straight red card on the stroke of half time.

“We knew a lot of things had to go right on the night against such a quality team,” Wigan boss Paul Cook told reporters after the game.

“We had to dig in, we really did, and the lads did that in abundance. As a team it’s an outstanding night for us, it’s one we should enjoy.

With Wigan currently sitting in League One, it seems unlikely that Guardiola will get the chance to avenge the loss, unless the two clubs face each other in the cup once again.

Celtic

The only other side that Guardiola has faced and has never got the better of is Celtic. He’s faced the Scottish side on two separate occasions and both games ended as a draw.

During his first season with Man City, Guardiola faced Celtic in the Champions League group stages and there wasn’t much to separate the two sides.

The first game at Celtic Park ended as a 3-3 draw following an end-to-end game between both sides. Given Man City had to come from behind on three separate occasions, Guardiola seemed happy enough to settle for a point at the time.

“It’s football, it’s Europe, the opponents are good,” Guardiola told reporters after the game.

“When you see the last 24 games at home for Celtic they lost just three. I know how difficult it is, that’s why the reaction was amazing. It’s okay, it’s one point, we didn’t lose.”

The reverse fixture at the Etihad also ended level, although that game was a bit of a dead rubber as Man City had already qualified for the knockout stages by that point.

Patrick Roberts gave Celtic the lead after just four minutes before Kelechi Iheanacho levelled the game for the home side. The game ended as a score draw and the two sides haven’t faced each other since.