Comparing Brazil’s record with and without Neymar since 2010

Since making his debut for Brazil back in 2010, Neymar has undoubtedly been their most important player. To illustrate his importance to Brazil, we’ve compared their record with and without Neymar since 2010.

After progressing through the youth ranks at Santos, Neymar was swiftly integrated into the national side and made his international debut at the age of 18.

Since that point, he’s racked up countless records along the way and scored a plethora of memorable goals.

Last year, he surpassed Pele’s record of 77 goals to become Brazil’s all-time top goalscorer with 79 goals in 128 appearances for his nation.

While major international trophies such as the World Cup and Copa America have alluded Neymar throughout his international career, he has got his hands on a couple of trophies over the years.

He won his first piece of international silverware back in 2013 as Brazil lifted the FIFA Confederations Cup and he also won an Olympic Gold Medal back in 2016.

Despite Brazil lifting the Copa America trophy back in 2019, Neymar had to pull out of that tournament due to injury and thus didn’t get his hands on a medal.

Speaking of injuries, Brazil have been missing the 32-year-old of late as he’s been sidelined since last October with an ACL injury that he sustained while on international duty.

In his absence over the last 12 months, Brazil’s results have been wildly inconsistent. After limping through their 2024 Copa America group, Uruguay knocked them out on penalties in the first knockout game.

Since the disappointment of the Copa America, they have beaten Ecuador and Chile, although they lost against Paraguay back in September.

“We know how important he is,” Brazil manager Dorival Junior told reporters when discussing Neymar.

“We’re waiting for him, we need to be patient. It doesn’t matter if he doesn’t return in October, November or just in February. He has to be confident and fully recovered.”

While Brazil aren’t exactly short of alternative world-class attacking players, none of them have managed to step up to the plate like Neymar.

Vinicius Junior undoubtedly ranks among the best forwards in world football right now, but his struggles with Brazil have been well-documented.

“It doesn’t change anything if he [Neymar] is 31 or not, he continues with the same quality as always,” Real Madrid’s Rodrygo told reporters last year.

“He remains our main player. Of course, when we lose or draw a game, the responsibility will be greater on him but when we win, it becomes clear that he is our best player and we depend a lot on him.”

To further illustrate just how important Neymar is to Brazil, we’ve compared their record with and without him since 2010.

Brazil’s record with Neymar since 2010

Games: 128

Won: 92 (71.9%)

Drawn: 24

Lost: 12 (9.4%)

Brazil’s record without Neymar since 2010

Games: 61

Won: 34 (55.7%)

Drawn: 14

Lost: 13 (21.3%)