Comparing Cole Palmer’s record since he joined Chelsea with Mohamed Salah’s

Since arriving at Chelsea in the summer of 2023, Cole Palmer has taken the Premier League by storm, but how does his record compare to Mohamed Salah’s during that time?

While Chelsea struggled to pull up many trees during the 2023-24 campaign, Palmer had a debut season to remember as he scored 25 goals and provided 15 assists for Chelsea across all competitions.

The Manchester City academy graduate quickly started to earn recognition for his impressive performances which have now continued into 2024-25.

As of writing, Palmer has produced 17 goal contributions in 17 matches this season, averaging a goal or assist every 79.4 minutes.

It’s that sort of consistency that prompted Jamie Carragher to describe him as the best Premier League player over the last 18 months.

“You fear when he’s on the ball [as an opposition player],” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“I loved him last season, and he’s started this season really well. If you look at his almost 18 months at Chelsea, I don’t think there’s been a player in the Premier League that’s performed better than him over these 18 months.

“And he hasn’t been playing for the best team, though they look like one of the best teams in the league right now.

“He’s probably on the same sort of level as what I saw Eden Hazard do, though over a longer period of time [for Hazard], four or five years.

“Right now, I think the way he’s going, if he can take Chelsea to the title, he’s going to go down as one of the greatest players for Chelsea if he keeps doing what he’s doing.”

While plenty of people regard Palmer as the best Premier League player right now, others think that title still very much belongs to Liverpool’s Salah.

The Egyptian forward has also been in electric form during 2024-25 and is currently averaging a goal contribution every 63.1 minutes – a superior record to Palmer.

While Palmer has been exceptional of late, it’s worth pointing out that Salah has scored four more goals and has six more assists than the Chelsea playmaker this season.

Then when totting up their stats across all competitions since the start of 2023-24, Salah has nine more goal contributions than Palmer.

Since Palmer joined Chelsea, he’s averaged a goal contribution every 87.1 minutes, whereas Salah has averaged a goal or assist every 73.3 minutes during that same period.

Here is the full breakdown of Palmer and Salah’s stats at club level since the start of 2023-24:

Cole Palmer’s record since joining Chelsea in 2023-24

Games: 62

Starts: 55

Sub appearances: 7

Goals: 36

Assists: 21

Goals + assists: 57

Penalties scored: 12

Minutes per goal: 137.9

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 206.8

Minutes per goal or assist: 87.1

Chances created per 90 (PL only): 2.6

Successful dribbles per 90 (PL only): 1.6

Mo Salah’s record since 2023-24

Games: 65

Starts: 53

Sub appearances: 12

Goals: 40

Assists: 26

Goals + assists: 66

Penalties scored: 11

Minutes per goal: 120.9

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 166.7

Minutes per goal or assist: 73.3

Chances created per 90 (PL only): 2.2

Successful dribbles per 90 (PL only): 1.2