Harry Kane reached the milestone of 150 goals for Bayern Munich on Sunday by scoring the winner in their 2-1 triumph over Elversberg in the Bundesliga.

Kane has continued to be a goalscoring machine for Bayern. He had failed to score from his first two league appearances of the season, but that was always just going to be a blip. Now, his pursuit of a fourth consecutive Bundesliga golden boot has begun.

Having also scored three goals between the German Cup and the Champions League before his first Bundesliga goal this season, Kane’s latest effort brought him up to the 150-goal landmark in Bayern colours.

He has got there at an extraordinary rate, doing so in just 153 games. The 61 of those goals he scored last season have put him in prime contention for the Ballon d’Or.

But in the bigger picture, how do Kane’s exploits for Bayern stack up against some of the other great goalscorers of the modern age?

We’ve compared how quickly he got to 150 goals at Bayern with Robert Lewandowski, his predecessor in the number nine shirt – as well as Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, Lionel Messi at Barcelona and Kylian Mbappe at PSG.

Harry Kane

Games: 153

Time since debut: 3 years, 1 month and 2 days

Goals: 150

Penalties: 39 ⭐

Assists: 35

Minutes per goal: 83 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 112

Minutes per goal or assist: 67 ⭐(=)

Robert Lewandowski

Games: 193

Time since debut: 3 years, 8 months and 23 days

Goals: 150

Penalties: 19

Assists: 33

Minutes per goal: 105

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 121

Minutes per goal or assist: 86

Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Games: 149 ⭐

Time since debut: 3 years and 5 days ⭐

Goals: 150

Penalties: 27

Assists: 43

Minutes per goal: 86

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 104 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 67 ⭐(=)

Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Games: 232

Time since debut: 6 years, 1 month and 9 days

Goals: 150

Penalties: 11

Assists: 63

Minutes per goal: 114

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 123

Minutes per goal or assist: 80

Kylian Mbappe at PSG

Games: 196

Time since debut: 4 years, 3 months and 27 days

Goals: 150

Penalties: 15

Assists: 79 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 104

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 116

Minutes per goal or assist: 68

READ MORE: Ranking the 10 best strikers in world football right now: Mbappe, Kane or Haaland top?

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every team Harry Kane has scored against in the Champions League?