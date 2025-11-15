Kylian Mbappe has made history after scoring his 400th career goal in November 2025 – but did he reach the milestone quicker than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Mbappe broke through the 400-goal barrier during France’s World Cup qualifying win over Ukraine, slotting home a rebound to score his second goal of the night.

It made the Real Madrid striker the quickest player in history to net 400 career goals, smashing Gerd Muller’s pre-existing record by 113 days.

He is the youngest footballer since Pele to reach the milestone, leaving the likes of Messi and Ronaldo in his wake.

Mbappe has scored 26 goals for Monaco, 256 for PSG, 62 for Real Madrid and 55 for France – he is now just two shy of the national team record, currently held by Olivier Giroud.

The French striker was asked about his own personal milestone post-match, with him opting to look ahead for further goals.

“My 400 career goals? That doesn’t impress people,” Mbappe told French broadcaster TF1 post-match.

“I need 400 more, there’s still a long way to go. It’s just symbolic, but I’m going to try for the impossible.”

Messi achieved the feat in slightly fewer matches than Mbappe, meaning the legendary Argentinian has a lower goal-per-minute ratio than his 2022 World Cup final opponent.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo was a slightly later bloomer – compensating during his thirties – but scored more penalties in his first 400 goals than either Mbappe or Messi.

Mbappe has made it no secret that he idolises Ronaldo, although he wants to forge his own path at Real Madrid.

“Cristiano has always been a role model for me,” Mbappe told Movistar.

“I’m lucky enough to talk to him, he gives me advice, he’s helped me. I think in Madrid he’s still the number one. He’s the reference point for Real Madrid players, who’s done a lot.

“The fans still dream about Cristiano. But I want to follow my own path.”

We’ve crunched the numbers to compare how long it took Mbappe to score 400 career goals compared with Messi and Ronaldo:

Kylian Mbappe

Games: 537

Age: 26 years, 10 months, 24 days⭐

Time Since Debut: 9 years, 11 months, 11 days⭐

Goals: 400

Penalties: 58

Assists: 175⭐

Minutes per goal: 106.3

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 124.4

Minutes per goal or assist: 74

Lionel Messi

Games: 525⭐

Age: 27 years, 3 months, 3 days

Time Since Debut: 10 years, 10 months, 11 days

Goals: 400

Penalties: 51

Assists: 162

Minutes per goal: 103.7⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 118.9⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 73.8⭐

Cristiano Ronaldo

Games: 653

Age: 28 years, 11 months, 1 day

Time Since Debut: 11 years, 4 months, 23 days

Goals: 400

Penalties: 60⭐

Assists: 134

Minutes per goal: 127.8

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 150.4

Minutes per goal or assist: 95.7

