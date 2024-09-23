Comparing Jobe Bellingham’s career record to Jude Bellingham’s at the age of 19

Jobe Bellingham turns 19 years old today, but how does his career record compare to his brother, Jude Bellingham, at the same age? We’ve crunched the stats.

While Jude is currently smashing it with Real Madrid in La Liga, Jobe is considered one of the brightest prospects in the EFL as he continues to impress for Sunderland.

Like Jude, Jobe also plays as an advanced midfielder, although he has been playing in a slightly deeper role under new manager Regis Le Bris this season.

He has a keen eye for goal and like his brother, plays with a sense of maturity beyond his years. After impressing with Birmingham, he made the switch to Sunderland in 2023 in a deal worth around £3million.

The 19-year-old lit things up during his debut season at Stadium of Light as he scored seven goals from midfield for the Black Cats.

Being the two talented brothers that they are, fans and pundits alike are always bound to draw comparisons between the two of them, but Jude doesn’t want people to make unfair comparisons.

“People will use him as a way to have a dig at me and vice versa, so we’re almost like each other’s biggest fans but also the biggest target for each other because we care about each other so much,” Jude said on his YouTube channel.

“He has to deal with more than what I would have had to at his age, and he deals with it with so much class. He wants to try and create his own legacy and his own path.

“At the end of the day as long as he’s happy that’s all I really care about to be honest. His happiness means more to me than my own.”

While Jude has already won some of the biggest trophies on offer at club level, he recently revealed that his biggest dream is to play alongside his brother for England.

“Because we’re of a similar age and we’ve played together for so long – in the street and on tufts of grass – to play with my brother for England, that would be the biggest dream of my life,” Jude said.

“That would mean more than any of the trophies, especially if we managed to do it on a consistent basis and play at a major tournament together, win things together.

READ NEXT: 10 big-name stars Jude Bellingham played alongside at England Under-15 level

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player to win the Golden Boy award since 2003?

“Honestly, nothing would even get close to that, nothing.”

Both of them undoubtedly have bright futures ahead and with Jobe currently celebrating his 19th birthday, we’ve compared their records with one another at the same age.

For context, Jude turned 19 shortly after his second season with Borussia Dortmund. For the purposes of this article, we haven’t included any international games.

Jude Bellingham’s career record at 19

Games: 134

Goals: 14

Assists: 20

Minutes per goal: 684.4

Minutes per goal or assist: 281.8

Jobe Bellingham’s career record at 19

Games: 78

Goals: 7

Assists: 2

Minutes per goal: 713.6

Minutes per goal or assist: 555