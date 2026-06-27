Jude Bellingham has become the youngest player to ever reach 50 caps for England – but how does his record from those games compare to some of the country’s midfield greats before him?

Bellingham was one of England’s youngest ever debutants when he made his bow back in 2020. Now, he has 50 caps to his name – and he still doesn’t turn 23 until next week.

Wayne Rooney was the youngest player to 50 England caps before Bellingham, but his record has been broken by more than 150 days, some 17 years later.

Bellingham was given the player of the match award on his 50th cap, even if he didn’t feel deserving of it after England’s draw with Ghana.

“I didn’t deserve it, to be honest,” the Real Madrid midfielder said. “It should have gone to one of their lads who defended so well.”

Still, Bellingham will be hoping for more standout performances in an England shirt as he continues to make his name.

As a midfielder with a hunger for goals, how do his efforts from his first 50 England caps compare to two of the very best from the same mould: Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard?

Both of the infamously incompatible midfielders reached 50 caps back in 2006, when Gerrard was 26 and Lampard was 28.

We’ve crunched the numbers to see how he’s done for his country so far in comparison.

Jude Bellingham after 50 England caps

Starts: 34

Minutes: 3567

Goals: 7

Assists: 10 ⭐

Minutes per G/A: 209.8

Major tournaments: 4 ⭐

Major tournament apps: 17 ⭐

Major tournament goals: 4 ⭐

Steven Gerrard after 50 England caps

Starts: 48 ⭐

Minutes: 3747 ⭐

Goals: 10

Assists: 8

Minutes per G/A: 208.2

Major tournaments: 3

Major tournament apps: 10

Major tournament goals: 3

Frank Lampard after 50 England caps

Starts: 42

Minutes: 3628

Goals: 12 ⭐

Assists: 7

Minutes per G/A: 190.9 ⭐

Major tournaments: 2

Major tournament apps: 9

Major tournament goals: 3

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