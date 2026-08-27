Kylian Mbappe has raced to 100 goals and assists for Real Madrid but how do his stats compare to Cristiano Ronaldo?

On Jose Mourinho’s Bernabeu return, Mbappe scored a hat-trick to take him past the 100 goal contribution mark, doing so in a little over two years since joining.

That tally is though falling short of what Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo did for the club. Mbappe hit his triple figure after 105 games for the club while Ronaldo did it in just 86.

Goals wise, Mbappe comes out on top with 88 to Ronaldo’s 79, but 19 of those were penalties compared to the 12 for Ronaldo.

Mbappe is also older than Ronaldo was with the Frenchman 27 years, 8 months, and 6 days old when he hit the milestone. Ronaldo was 26 years, 3 months and 2 days old.

In terms of the gap between debut and the 100, Ronaldo comes out on top having done so in 1 year, 8 months and 8 days. Mbappe meanwhile has taken 2 years and 12 days.

Ronaldo also comes out on top in minutes per goals, minutes per non-penalty goal and minutes per goal or assist.

So while Mbappe’s run is impressive, he is still someway short of the lofty benchmark set by Ronaldo.

Mourinho, a man who has managed both, was full of praise for Mbappe, saying he “looks hungry to make history with Real Madrid.”

“This guy is incredible,” Mourinho said.

“I’m happy that he made history at the World Cup because there were 25 world champion players, but only one is for eternity in football, the player with most goals at a World Cup. He looks hungry to make history with Real Madrid.

“I’m very happy with him, technically there’s nothing to say obviously, but in the group, he’s taking responsibility, he got back two days early from his holiday.

“If it’s 60, 40, 50 [goals]? I can’t say. I’d prefer 40 goals but with trophies, or 40 goals with a lot of work… Today I left him on the field for 90 minutes, I thought he might score four.”

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Kylian Mbappe

Games: 105

Age: 27 years, 8 months, and 6 days

Time Since Debut: 2 years, 12 days

Goals: 88 ⭐

Penalties: 19 ⭐

Assists: 12

Minutes per goal: 97

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 123

Minutes per goal or assist: 85

Cristiano Ronaldo

Games: 86 ⭐

Age: 26 years, 3 months and 2 days old ⭐

Time Since Debut: 1 year, 8 months and 8 days⭐

Goals: 79

Penalties: 12

Assists: 21 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 92 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 108 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 73 ⭐

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