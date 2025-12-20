Kylian Mbappe has just turned 27 years old, but how does his career record compare to Lionel Messi‘s and Cristiano Ronaldo‘s at the same age? We’ve crunched the numbers.

It’s safe to say that the Frenchman is currently one of, if not the best, player on planet earth.

He’s been in red-hot form throughout the 2025-26 campaign and is currently being tipped as the favourite to win next year’s Ballon d’Or.

Upon turning 27, Mbappe has 544 games under his belt for club and country, having scored 410 goals and provided 176 assists.

That means that he’s produced 586 goal contributions in total and has averaged a goal or assist every 71.8 minutes up until this point.

Those numbers become even more impressive when you compare them with Messi’s and Ronaldo’s at the same age.

Messi celebrated his 27th birthday in the summer of 2014, while competing at the World Cup in Brazil.

At that point in his career, he’d played 513 games, scored 394 goals and provided 154 assists for his teammates. In total, that’s 548 goal contributions, which is 38 fewer than Mbappe currently has.

Of course, the biggest test for Mbappe will be to maintain his current level for the next decade, like Messi has, but his numbers are still hugely impressive.

Amazingly, Mbappe is even further in front of Ronaldo when comparing those two at the age of 27. CR7 celebrated his 27th birthday in February 2012, during his third season with Real Madrid.

By that point, he’d played 531 matches, scored 272 goals and provided 106 assists. In total, that’s 378 goal contributions, which is 208 fewer than Mbappe has right now.

In the case of Ronaldo, he is one of the few footballers who has actually become more prolific after turning 30 than he was before that stage.

Whether or not Mbappe can follow that trajectory remains to be seen, but his current numbers do rank him above the all-time greats.

It’s no secret that Mbappe grew up as a CR7 fan, but after playing with Messi at PSG, he’s come to love both players in different ways.

“I love Cristiano and I was a big fan of him when I was young but I start to learn Messi too because when you are a big fan of Cristiano when you are young, you can’t see how Messi is good because you love Cristiano,” Mbappe said in 2023.

“But I grew up and I like both now.

“Every time I go on a pitch I always tell myself that I’m the best and yet I have played on grounds where there was Messi and Cristiano.

“They are better players than me, they have does a billion more things than me. But in my head I always tell myself that I’m the best because that way you don’t give yourself limits and you try to give your best.”

Here’s the full breakdown of how Mbappe’s career record at 27 stacks up against Messi and Ronaldo at the same age.

Kylian Mbappe at 27 years old

Games: 544⭐

Goals: 410⭐

Assists: 176⭐

Goal contributions: 586⭐

Penalties: 59⭐

Minutes per goal: 102.6

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 119.8

Minutes per goal or assist: 71.8⭐

Lionel Messi at 27 years old

Games: 513

Goals: 394

Assists: 154

Goal contributions: 548

Penalties: 51

Minutes per goal: 102.4⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 117.7⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 73.6

Cristiano Ronaldo at 27 years old

Games: 531

Goals: 272

Assists: 106

Goal contributions: 378

Penalties: 43

Minutes per goal: 149.3

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 177.3

Minutes per goal or assist: 107.4

READ NEXT: Ranking the 10 currently active footballers destined to win the Ballon d’Or: Mbappe, Yamal…



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 30 top goalscorers in Champions League history?

