Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both left Europe behind in 2023, but how do their records in cup competitions compare for Inter Miami and Al-Nassr? We’ve crunched the numbers.

In regard to Messi, he made the perfect start to his Inter Miami career by guiding the club to their first major trophy.

Just a few months after arriving at the club, Inter Miami won the Leagues Cup, with Messi scoring 10 goals in seven games.

As of writing, it’s the only cup competition that Messi has won with Miami, although he also won the Supporters’ Shield in 2024, for accumulating the most points in MLS.

Ronaldo hasn’t quite been as fortunate since joining Al-Nassr and is still looking to win his first major trophy for the club.

He did get his hands on the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023, but this is considered a friendly tournament by most people in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo’s side were recently knocked out of the King Cup after losing 2-1 to Al-Ittihad, meaning CR7 won’t get his hands on that trophy for at least another year.

Following the defeat, Ronaldo took to social media and said: “We stand tall, learn, and move forward together.”

When comparing his cup record with Messi, there’s not a great deal to separate the players.

In 37 cup appearances for Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has scored 26 goals and provided four assists, averaging a goal contribution every 110 minutes.

On the other hand, Messi has made 30 cup appearances, scored 23 goals and provided eight assists, having averaged a goal contribution every 79.7 minutes.

After qualifying for the playoffs, Messi is now attempting to win the MLS Cup.

Javier Mascherano’s side will play Nashville over three legs in the first round, with Inter Miami having already won the first game 3-1.

Messi played a starring role in that game with two goals and he’ll have a key role to play if Inter Miami are going to win the tournament this year.

He had the opportunity to win the MLS Cup last year, but despite being tipped as the favourites, Inter Miami lost in the first round to Atlanta United.

Here’s the full breakdown of how Messi’s record in cup competitions at Inter Miami compares with Ronaldo’s at Al-Nassr.

Lionel Messi’s cup record for Inter Miami

Games: 30

Goals: 23

Assists: 8 ⭐

Goal contributions: 31 ⭐

Penalties: 2

Free-kicks: 3 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 107.4 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 117.6 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 79.7 ⭐

Cristiano Ronaldo’s cup record for Al-Nassr

Games: 37 ⭐

Goals: 26 ⭐

Assists: 4

Goal contributions: 30

Penalties: 5 ⭐

Free-kicks: 0

Minutes per goal: 127

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 157.3

Minutes per goal or assist: 110.1

READ NEXT: Luka Modric snubs Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo when naming his best players of all time

TRY A QUIZ: The Big Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Quiz: The ultimate test of who has more goals, assists, trophies…