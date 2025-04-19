Since leaving Europe in 2023, both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have continued to produce the goods in the United States and Saudi Arabia. But who boasts the better record?

Ronaldo decided to leave Europe after finding himself as a free agent following the 2022 World Cup. He penned a blockbuster deal with Saudi side Al-Nassr in January 2023 and the rest is history.

The Portuguese forward scored 14 goals in 16 league appearances during his debut season, averaging a goal every 102.4 minutes.

He then became even more prolific during his first full season with the club in 2023-24. Despite falling short of Al-Hilal in the league, Ronaldo still won the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot with ease.

In the league alone, he scored 35 goals and provided 11 assists in 31 games, averaging a goal contribution every 57.5 minutes. That’s some record.

His impressive strike rate has continued this season too as he’s currently averaging a strike every 98.5 minutes, having already scored 23 league goals.

Ronaldo has made it no secret that he’d like to score 1,000 goals before he retires and based on his current strike rate, he could reach that figure in the next two years.

On the flip side, Messi left Europe behind a few months after Ronaldo, joining Inter Miami in July 2023.

As the MLS season runs from March to October each year, he was only able to make six league appearances during his debut season with the club.

During his first full campaign in 2024, Messi was able to show his brilliance as he guided Inter Miami to the Supporters’ Shield as they racked up 74 points during the regular season.

Throughout that campaign, the Argentine forward produced 30 goal contributions in just 19 appearances.

He’s made a strong start to the 2025 campaign too, having scored three goals and produced two assists during his first five league appearances.

Numerous injuries have limited Messi’s game time in recent seasons, but fingers crossed he’s able to remain injury-free throughout 2025.

“In the summer, Messi will have been here for two years, and I think he’s changing how the world sees MLS in one way or another,” Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano recently told reporters.

“There’s no doubt about that. In the end, we’re talking about a player who’s capable of achieving all of that, of giving maximum visibility to a league like this.”

To illustrate just how good Ronaldo and Messi have been since leaving Europe, we’ve compared their league stats in the Saudi Pro League and MLS.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League stats

Games: 74 ⭐

Goals: 72 ⭐

Assists: 16 ⭐

Goal contributions: 88 ⭐

Penalties: 20 ⭐

Free-kicks: 5 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 89.4 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 123.7

Minutes per goal or assist: 73.1

Lionel Messi’s MLS stats

Games: 30

Goals: 24

Assists: 14

Goal contributions: 38

Penalties: 1

Free-kicks: 1

Minutes per goal: 93.9

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 97.9 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 59.3 ⭐

READ NEXT: Comparing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s stats in 2025 so far

TRY A QUIZ: The Ultimate Lionel Messi Quiz: 30 tough questions to test your knowledge of the GOAT