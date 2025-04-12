Even during the twilight years of their careers, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continue to produce the goods, but how do their records compare in 2025? We’ve crunched the stats.

Ronaldo recently celebrated his 40th birthday and while most players have already hung up their boots by that point, he still looks like he’s got a few years left in him yet.

Since the turn of the year, he’s managed to score 15 goals in 17 appearances, averaging a strike every 97 minutes.

He’s made it no secret that he’d like to score 1,000 goals before he retires and as of writing, he’s currently 69 goals away from that tally.

“I now face my life living in the moment. I can’t think long-term anymore,” Ronaldo said back in November.

“I can no longer think about what I said publicly that I wanted to reach 1,000 goals. But it seems that everything is easy now, just last month I reached 900.

“It’s about living in the moment, enjoying the moment, seeing the response that my legs will give me in the next few years.

“One thousand goals is great, but if it doesn’t come, I’m already the player in history with the most goals.”

His existing contract with Al-Nassr is set to expire at the end of the season, although there have been rumblings that a new two-year contract is in the works.

Comparatively, Messi has enjoyed a good start to the 2025 season with Inter Miami, having scored eight goals in nine appearances.

His recent brace against LAFC in the Concacaf Champions Cup ensured that Miami progressed to the semi-finals.

“He’s the soul of this team. There’s no doubt,” Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano told reporters after Messi’s latest masterclass.

“Sometimes I get uncomfortable talking about him because he’s been my team-mate for over 20 years, and now I have to support him in this new role as a coach.

“He’s done it all in the game. He’s the greatest in history, and he still sets the example of how to compete, showing the way. He is always going to want to win, and he’ll do the impossible to win.”

As of writing, Messi has averaged a goal contribution every 68 minutes during 2025 so far. For context, in 2024, he averaged a goal or assist every 62 minutes.

Proving that the 37-year-old remains injury-free, he could produce some seriously impressive numbers this year, especially if Inter Miami do well in the cup competitions.

Here’s the full breakdown of how Ronaldo’s stats in 2025 compare with Messi’s for club and country.

Cristiano Ronaldo 2025 stats

Games: 17 ⭐

Goals: 15 ⭐

Assists: 1

Goal contributions: 16 ⭐

Penalties: 4 ⭐

Free-kicks: 0

Minutes per goal: 96.9

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 104.8

Minutes per goal or assist: 90.8

Lionel Messi 2025 stats

Games: 9

Goals: 8

Assists: 2 ⭐

Goal contributions: 10

Penalties: 1

Free-kicks: 0

Minutes per goal: 85.1 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 97.3 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 68.1 ⭐

