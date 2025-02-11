Raphinha has been one of the standout players in world football during the 2024-25 season – and the Barcelona forward is on course to eclipse compatriot Vinicius Jr’s tally from last year.

In La Liga alone, Raphinha has 13 goals and eight assists from 23 appearances.

Maintain that output in throughout the second half of the season and he’ll be a shoo-in for La Liga Player of the Season ahead of star names like Vinicius, Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal.

Add in the Copa Del Rey and Champions League and the 28-year-old has 24 goals and 15 assists in all competitions.

To put that in context, Salah now has as many combined goals and assists as Vinicius Junior (25 goals, 12 assists) managed in a season that many felt should have won him the Ballon d’Or.

There are still 15 La Liga games to go, as well as the Copa del Rey and Champions League knockout stages to come.

It’s inconceivable that Raphinha ends the 2024-25 campaign without having eclipsed the number of goals and assists that Vinicius notched last term.

It is worth remembering, though, that Vinicius won both the La Liga title and Champions League last season and scored a number of clutch goals in both – including in Real Madrid’s victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final.

Raphinha and Barcelona haven’t won anything yet so far this season, and while they’re looking competitive on all fronts, the Ballon d’Or is usually decided on which players stand up with big performances at the business end of the campaign. Let’s wait and see what happens there.

Here’s how Raphinha’s stats in 2024-25 compare to Vinicius’ last season:

Raphinha (2024-25)

Games: 35

Starts: 34

Sub Appearances: 1

Goals: 24

Assists: 15



Penalties scored: 1

Minutes per goal: 118.6

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 123.8

Minutes per goal or assist: 73.0

Vinicius Junior (2023-24)

Games: 40

Starts: 36

Sub Appearances: 4

Goals: 25

Assists: 12



Penalties scored: 4

Minutes per goal: 127

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 151.1

Minutes per goal or assist: 85.7