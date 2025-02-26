Comparing Robert Lewandowski’s stats after turning 30 with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Robert Lewandowski is still going strong at the ripe old age of 36, but how does his record compare with Cristiano Ronaldo’s and Lionel Messi’s since turning 30?

For the better part of the last two decades, Messi and Ronaldo have been in a league of their own, but Lewandowski has kept pace with them in recent years when it comes to scoring goals.

What sets Messi and Ronaldo apart from the vast majority of other footballers is their longevity at the top of the game. Both players have played well over 1000 games and they are each still going strong in MLS and the Saudi Pro League respectively.

However, while both CR7 and Messi left Europe behind in 2023, Lewandowski is still doing the business today for Barcelona in La Liga.

Back in 2018, the former Bayern Munich star told The Guardian that he plans on playing at the highest level until he’s 35. Fast forward to 2025 and he’s still going strong at the age of 36.

Now reunited with Hansi Flick, the Polish forward still looks as sharp as ever, having already scored 33 goals across all competitions for the La Liga table toppers.

“At my age now, I know that soon – two, three years, I don’t know exactly – it will be done, it will be finished,” Lewandowski told Forbes when discussing his retirement.

“I want to say, and only me, not anyone else, when the finish will be.

“When I wake up one day and feel I don’t want to go to the training session, that will be the first moment to start thinking about retiring.”

When it comes to goalscoring, Lewandowski boasts a superior record to both Ronaldo and Messi at club level since turning 30.

Since celebrating his 30th birthday, the Polish forward has averaged a goal every 92.2 minutes, whereas Ronaldo has averaged a strike every 101.9 minutes and Messi every 113 minutes.

However, when it comes to goals and assists, Messi still comes out on top with an average of 72.8 minutes per goal contribution in his post-30 career.

At club level, Ronaldo has produced a whopping 466 goal contributions since turning 30 with 379 goals and 87 assists in 466 appearances. He’s also converted 80 penalties during that time too.

Considering that all of Lewandowski’s numbers have come in a top-five league and he’s not had the chance to bolster his stats in a weaker league, it’s hugely impressive that he’s been keeping the pace with CR7 and Messi.

Here’s the full breakdown of how Lewandowski’s post-30 record compares with Ronaldo and Messi’s at club level.

Lewandowski’s club stats since turning 30:

Games: 311

Goals: 285

Assists: 59

Goal contributions: 344

Penalties: 45

Minutes per goal: 92.2

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 109.5

Minutes per goal or assist: 76.4

Ronaldo’s club stats since turning 30:

Games: 448

Goals: 379

Assists: 87

Goal contributions: 466

Penalties: 80

Minutes per goal: 101.9

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 129.1

Minutes per goal or assist: 82.9

Messi’s club stats since turning 30:

Games: 311

Goals: 232

Assists: 128

Goal contributions: 360

Penalties: 23

Minutes per goal: 113.0

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 125.5

Minutes per goal or assist: 72.8