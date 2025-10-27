Coventry City are absolutely flying at the top of the Championship and are currently on track to break all sorts of records.

Frank Lampard’s side were heavily tipped for a top-six finish at the start of the season, but few predicted the Sky Blues to make this strong of a start.

We’ve taken a closer look at their season so far and have found five records they could realistically break this season.

Most goals in a season

Fulham broke the record for the most goals scored in a Championship campaign back in 2021-22 as Marco Silva’s side scored a whopping 106 goals.

Largely thanks to Aleksandar Mitrovic, who scored 43 goals himself, Fulham set a new record that year that has stood strong since.

However, Coventry have already scored 34 goals in their opening 12 matches and are currently on track to smash the record.

If they manage to maintain their average of 2.83 goals per game between now and the end of the season, they’ll finish the campaign having scored 130 goals.

Most points in a season

While plenty of sides have threatened to break Reading’s 106-point record, it’s stood firm since 2006.

Coventry are currently averaging 2.33 points per game, which if they maintain, would see them finish the season with 107 points.

In a league as gruelling as the Championship, it seems inevitable that their standards will drop at some stage, but as of writing, they are on track to break the record.

Most points in 2025

No Championship club has won more points than Coventry in 2025, who’ve taken 69 points from 34 matches.

The next best performing Championship side this year has been Millwall, who’ve won 60 points throughout the calendar year.

Goalkeeper record

While most of the focus on Coventry this season has been on their attack, they also boast a water-tight defence.

Having only conceded nine goals in their first 12 matches, they have the third-best defensive record in the league, only behind Stoke and Middlesbrough.

Goalkeeper Carl Rushworth has already made history for the club as he went 613 minutes without conceding a goal – which is a club record.

“His confidence has grown since he has been here, but I always knew when we brought him in he’s a very talented goalkeeper, and I’m really pleased for him with that record,” Lampard told BBC CWR.

“He deserves it, it is a great achievement.

“More than ever in the modern game, you defend from the front, but sometimes you have to acknowledge the individual achievement of that, and that’s amazing to be at the club for such a short period and to do that.”

Biggest goal difference in Championship history

We’ve only played 12 games so far this season and Coventry’s goal difference already stands at +25.

If they continue to score at their current rate and maintain their defensive record, they’ll end the season with a +95 goal difference, which would smash the current record.

As of writing, Reading hold the record for the biggest goal difference in Championship history, with +67 back in 2005-06.

