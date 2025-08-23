Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 100th goal for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr – but how long did he take to reach the same milestone at Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Portugal?

Notching a spot-kick to open the scoring in the Saudi Super Cup, Ronaldo became the first player in football history to reach a century of goals for four different clubs – as well as one of only three to reach triple figures on the international stage.

But there was more disappointment out in Hong Kong as Al-Ahli twice came from behind to take the Super Cup final to penalties.

Ronaldo once again dispatched his spot-kick in the resulting shootout, but experienced Saudi Arabia international Abdullah Al-Khaibari missed and Al-Ahli lifted the trophy after converting all five of their penalties.

The Arab Club Champions Cup remains the only piece of silverware that Ronaldo has lifted since moving to Saudi Arabia, and you have to go back to the 2021 Coppa Italia final over four years ago for the last major trophy he’s lifted at club level.

Only at Real Madrid, where he astonishingly took just 105 appearances to reach the same milestone of 100 goals (a record since matched but not broken by Erling Haaland at Manchester City), has Ronaldo reached a century of goals in fewer games.

It’s interesting to compare Ronaldo’s game now as a 40-year-old in the twilight of his career to when he was first coming through as a teenage winger for Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United.

Still raw over two decades ago, he needed over twice as many appearances to reach the 100-goal mark – but he was notching considerably more assists and scoring a lot fewer penalties back then.

We’ve broken down how long it’s taken Ronaldo to reach the 100-goal milestone for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Portugal and Al Nassr.

Manchester United

Games: 253

Minutes played: 19,137

Goals: 101

Assists: 47

Penalties scored: 13

Hat-tricks: 1

Free-kicks scored: 10

Minutes per goal: 189

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 210

Minutes per goal or assist: 129

Real Madrid

Games: 105

Minutes played: 8,911

Goals: 100

Assists: 31

Penalties scored: 17

Hat-tricks: 11

Free-kicks scored: 12

Minutes per goal: 89

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 107

Minutes per goal or assist: 68

Juventus

Games: 131

Minutes played: 11,317

Goals: 100

Assists: 20

Penalties scored: 29

Hat-tricks: 3

Free-kicks scored: 1

Minutes per goal: 113

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 159

Minutes per goal or assist: 94

Portugal

Games: 165

Minutes played: 13,067

Goals: 100

Assists: 29

Penalties scored: 11

Hat-tricks: 9

Free-kicks scored: 10

Minutes per goal: 129

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 146

Minutes per goal or assist: 100

Al Nassr

Games: 113

Minutes played: 9,920

Goals: 100

Assists: 20

Penalties scored: 26

Hat-tricks: 6

Free-kicks scored: 5

Minutes per goal: 99

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 134

Minutes per goal or assist: 82

