Cristiano Ronaldo has made it his personal mission to score 1000 goals before he retires, but what are the chances that he’ll also reach 300 assists? We’ve crunched the numbers.

In relation to scoring 1000 goals, CR7 is currently 47 strikes away from making history, having scored 953 goals as of writing.

While Ronaldo is most known for his goal-scoring exploits, he’s also one of the top assist providers in football history with 259 career assists.

That means he needs another 41 assists before he retires in order to reach the 300 milestone.

In the history of football, only eight players have recorded more than 300 assists, with those players being Angel Di Maria, Kevin De Bruyne, Thomas Muller, Luis Suarez, Johan Cruyff, Pele, Lionel Messi and Ferenc Puskas.

While Ronaldo is unlikely to surpass any of those players, he could join them in the 300-assist club before he retires.

Given that Ronaldo will likely only continue playing for around two more seasons after 2025-26, that gives him around 109 more games, if he continues to average 40 appearances per season.

When asked if the 2026 World Cup will be his last, Ronaldo said: “Definitely, yes. I will be 41 years old and I think [this] will be the moment in the big competition.

“Let’s be honest, when I mean soon, it’s probably one or two years I’ll still be at the game.”

Since joining Al-Nassr in 2023, Ronaldo has produced 21 assists in 122 appearances, averaging an assist every 510 minutes.

If he was to maintain that ratio, he’d need to play another 232 matches in order to reach 300 assists before he retires. Even for a superhuman like Ronaldo, that seems like a stretch too far.

In all likelihood, if Ronaldo wants to reach 300 assists before he retires, he’ll need to up his ratio over the coming years.

In order to reach 300 assists in his next 100 games, he’ll need to average an assist every 219.5 minutes. That’s doable, but still seems like a tall order.

Given our calculations, we’d say that it’s unlikely that Ronaldo will reach 300 assists before he retires.

However, if given the choice to end his career with 1000 goals or 300 assists, it’s safe to say that Ronaldo would choose the former.

“People, especially my family, say: ‘It’s time for you to stop. You’ve done everything. Why do you want to score a thousand goals?” Ronaldo told Canal 11.

“But I don’t think so. I think I’m still producing good things, I’m helping my club and the national team, and why not keep going?

“I’m sure that when I finish, I’ll be fulfilled, because I gave it my all. I know I don’t have many more years, but the few I have, I try to enjoy to the fullest.”

