Breaking down the astonishing stats behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s 900 career goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit his latest ridiculous milestone, having scored the 900th goal of his legendary career in Portugal’s 2-1 Nations League victory over Croatia.

“It means a lot,” Ronaldo said after the game, via the Associated Press.

“It was a milestone I wanted to reach for a long time. I knew I would reach this number, because as I continue to play, it would happen naturally.”

Ronaldo looked almost tearful as he wheeled away to celebrate by the corner flag, having doubled Portugal’s first-half lead after timing his run to perfection to meet Nuno Mendes’ deep cross with a classic first-time finish.

“It was emotional because it’s a milestone,” he said, per AP.

“It seems like any other milestone, but only I know, and the people around me, how hard it is to work every day, to be physically and psychologically fit, to score 900 goals. It’s a unique milestone in my career.”

The 39-year-old had spoken recently of his ambitions to reach the next landmark in his glittering career.

“I want to reach 1,000 goals,” the Al Nassr star told Rio Ferdinand, speaking on his own newly-launched YouTube channel.

“If I don’t have any injuries, this for me is the most important [thing], I want that. For me, the best mark that I can have in football is to reach, first, 900 goals. After, my challenge is to be at 1,000 goals.”

Ronaldo’s latest milestone of 900 goals for club and country reminded us all of his greatness. We’ve broken down the numbers behind this astonishing record:

READ NEXT: How long will it take Cristiano Ronaldo to reach 1000 career goals?



TRY A QUIZ: The Ultimate Cristiano Ronaldo Quiz: 30 tricky questions on the Real Madrid & Man Utd icon



Overall

Games: 1,236

Goals: 900

Goals per game: 0.73

Hat-tricks: 66

Free-kicks: 64

Penalties (missed): 164 (30)

Assists: 254

Season by season breakdown

2002-03: 5 goals in 31 appearances

2003-04: 8 goals in 53 appearances

2004-05: 16 goals in 60 appearances

2005-06: 15 goals in 62 appearances

2006-07: 28 goals in 61 appearances

2007-08: 46 goals in 61 appearances

2008-09: 27 goals in 60 appearances

2009-10: 34 goals in 46 appearances

2010-11: 56 goals in 59 appearances

2011-12: 69 goals in 69 appearances

2012-13: 59 goals in 64 appearances

2013-14: 62 goals in 57 appearances

2014-15: 66 goals in 60 appearances

2015-16: 57 goals in 61 appearances

2016-17: 56 goals in 56 appearances

2017-18: 54 goals in 55 appearances

2018-19: 31 goals in 47 appearances

2019-20: 48 goals in 52 appearances

2020-21: 46 goals in 59 appearances

2021-22: 32 goals in 49 appearances

2022-23: 23 goals in 46 appearances

2023-24: 57 goals in 63 appearances

2024-25: 5 goals in 5 appearances

Competitions

League: 549 goals

Sporting: 3 goals (25 appearances)

Manchester United: 103 goals (236 appearances)

Real Madrid: 311 goals (292 appearances)

Juventus: 81 goals (98 appearances)

Saudi Pro League: 51 goals (49 appearances)

Champions League: 140 goals

Manchester United: 21 goals (59 appearances)

Real Madrid: 105 goals (101 appearances)

Juventus: 14 goals (23 appearances)

Domestic cup: 54 goals

Taca de Portugal: 2 goals (3 appearances)

League Cup: 4 goals (12 appearances)

FA Cup: 13 goals (27 appearances)

Copa del Rey: 22 goals (30 appearances)

Coppa Italia: 4 goals (10 appearances)

Saudi King Cup: 3 goals (6 appearances)

Arab Club Champions Cup: 6 goals (6 appearances)

Other club competitions: 26 goals

Saudi Super Cup: 2 goals (4 appearances)

AFC Champions League: 6 goals (9 appearances)

Europa League: 2 goals (6 appearances)

Supercoppa Italiana: 2 goals (3 appearances)

Club World Cup: 7 goals (8 appearances)

Supercopa de Espana: 4 goals (7 appearances)

UEFA Super Cup: 2 goals (2 appearances)

Champions League qualifying: 1 goal (4 appearances)

International: 131 goals

Euros qualifier: 41 goals (44 appearances)

World Cup qualifier: 36 goals (47 appearances)

World Cup: 8 goals (22 appearances)

European Championship: 14 goals (30 appearances)

Confederations Cup: 2 goals (4 appearances)

Nations League: 8 goals (12 appearances)

International Friendly: 22 goals (54 appearances)

Top 10 club opponents scored against – No. of goals

Twenty-seven goals: Sevilla

Twenty-five goals: Atletico Madrid

Twenty-three goals: Getafe

Twenty goals: Barcelona, Celta Vigo

Seventeen goals: Malaga, Athletic Club

Fifteen goals: Villarreal, Valencia, Espanyol, Real Sociedad

How Ronaldo has scored

Right foot: 574 goals (63.7%)

Left foot: 173 goals (19.2%)

Header: 151 goals (16.7%)

Other body part: 2 goals (0.2%)

Open play: 672 (74.6%)

Penalties: 164 (18.2%)

Free kicks: 64 (7.1%)