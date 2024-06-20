Comparing Cristiano Ronaldo’s European Championship and World Cup records

There’s been plenty of talk in recent weeks that the Euros is a harder competition to win than the World Cup, but how does Cristiano Ronaldo’s record stack up in both competitions?

Kylian Mbappe made headlines earlier this month when he claimed the European Championship is a more difficult tournament than the World Cup.

“The Euros is a difficult competition, more than a World Cup,” Mbappe told reporters. “All the teams know each other, and the style of soccer is similar. Group stages are difficult.”

However, in the case of Ronaldo, he boasts a far superior record in the Euros than he does in the World Cup.

The Portuguese icon holds the record as the top scorer in European Championship history with 14 goals and he’s also produced six assists at the tournament.

CR7’s greatest moment on the international stage came back in 2016 as Portugal managed to defy the odds and beat France, the hosting nation, in the final.

“It was not the final I wanted, but I am very happy,” Ronaldo said after winning Euro 2016. “It is a trophy for all the Portuguese, for all immigrants, all the people who believed in us, so I am very happy and very proud.”

While the 39-year-old has managed to reach the peak of European football, he’s not quite been able to do the same on the World Cup stage.

The closest he’s ever come to lifting the World Cup was during his first tournament in 2006. Portugal had a strong squad at the time, but they ultimately fell short to France in the semi-finals.

Ronaldo himself hasn’t always had the easiest of times in the World Cup either. While he has managed to score in five separate tournaments, he’s not always been at the peak of his powers.

In 2014 for example, he was contending with a nasty knee injury and had to play through the pain barrier in order to help his country.

Across five World Cups, Ronaldo has scored a total of eight goals and has produced two assists. That’s 10 fewer goal contributions than he’s managed at the Euros.

It remains to be seen whether Ronaldo will still be kicking it when the 2026 World Cup rolls around, but given the rate he’s currently scoring at, we wouldn’t be surprised to see him on the plane in a few years.

Here is a closer look at Ronaldo and a comparison of his stats in the Euros and World Cup.

Ronaldo’s Euro record*

*Stats correct at time of writing.

Games: 26

Goals: 14

Assists: 6

Minutes per goal: 160

Minutes per goal or assist: 112

Ronaldo’s World Cup record

Games: 22

Goals: 8

Assists: 2

Minutes per goal: 220

Minutes per goal or assist: 176