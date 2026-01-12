Cristiano Ronaldo has broken countless records throughout his illustrious career so far and he’s only one goal away from making history at Al-Nassr.

Since arriving in Saudi Arabia back in 2023, CR7 has continued to add to his goal tally, having scored an insane 114 goals in 128 games for Al-Nassr.

He’s taken his total career tally to 958 goals, meaning that he’s only 42 goals away from reaching the 1000 landmark.

However, before he hits that tally, he’ll have already broken another record that will put him into the Al-Nassr history books.

As of writing, Abderrazak Hamdallah is the highest-scoring foreign player in Al-Nassr’s history with 115 goals.

The Moroccan managed to hit that tally in just 109 games, having averaged a goal every 80.8 minutes for the club between 2018 and 2021.

Ronaldo is now only one goal away from equalling the record and two goals away from breaking the record outright.

However, while CR7 will go into the history books as Al-Nassr’s top-scoring foreigner, he will have required more games than Hamdallah to reach the 115 landmark.

As of writing, Ronaldo has already made 128 appearances for the club, which is 19 more than Hamdallah ever played.

In terms of minutes per goal, Ronaldo’s record is slightly inferior to the Moroccan’s, as he’s averaged a strike every 98.4 minutes while playing in Saudi Arabia.

Of course, it’s worth stressing that Hamdallah played for Al-Nassr during the peak years of his career, while CR7 is very much in the twilight of his.

It’s also worth considering that since Ronaldo arrived in the league, the competition has risen considerably.

Once the Portuguese superstar made the move to the Middle East, a plethora of other big names from Europe followed him and are now playing for Al-Nassr’s rivals.

With all that being said, Ronaldo will no doubt be buzzing to add yet another record to his growing collection.

He’s almost guaranteed to become Al-Nassr’s highest-scoring foreign player, although he probably won’t ever get the chance to become the club’s outright top scorer.

As things stand, Ronaldo sits fourth in the all-time top scoring charts with Hamdallah in third, Mohammad Al-Sahlawi in second and Majed Abdullah in the top spot.

Ronaldo could feasibly catch up to Al-Sahlawi by the end of the season as he’s only 17 goals away from matching his tally of 131 goals.

However, Abdullah’s record as Al-Nassr’s all-time top scorer still seems safe for now, even from CR7 himself.

Between 1977 and 1998, Abdullah scored a record 259 goals for the club, which is 145 more goals than Ronaldo currently has.

For Ronaldo to break the record, he’d have to continue playing for Al-Nassr well into his mid-forties, which would be stretching it even for him.

Regardless of that, CR7 will no doubt go down as the highest scoring foreign player in the history of the club, which is quite the achievement.

Al-Nassr’s next fixture is a top-of-the-table clash against Al-Hilal, who currently boast a four-point lead over Ronaldo and co.

READ NEXT: Brendan Rodgers exposes biggest Al-Nassr weakness following triumph over Cristiano Ronaldo

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Real Madrid’s top ‘not CR7’ scorer every season since 2000?