Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most decorated players in football history and the 40-year-old could add some more records to his collection in 2026.

The Al-Nassr forward still seems as motivated as ever to continue playing, especially with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon.

We’ve taken a closer look at Ronaldo and have picked out six records that he could break this year.

First player to score 1000 offical goals

Providing that he stays injury-free, he’s almost certainly going to break this record in 2026.

As things stand, he’s scored 957 goals, meaning he only needs another 43 strikes in order to make history.

According to our calculations, he’s likely to score his 1000th goal in the opening months of the 2026-27 campaign, providing that he continues to score at his current rate.

For Ronaldo himself, he’s stated that he won’t retire until he hits the landmark figure.

“It’s hard to continue playing, but I am motivated,” Ronaldo said when speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai.

“My passion is high and I want to continue. It doesn’t matter where I play, whether in the Middle East or Europe. I always enjoy playing football and I want to keep going.

“You know what my goal is. I want to win trophies and I want to reach that number [1,000 goals] that you all know. I will reach the number for sure, if no injuries.”

Winning a league title in four different countries

As far as we can tell, no one has ever won five top-flight titles from five different countries.

However, a handful of players have won the league in four different countries and Ronaldo could join that exclusive list this year.

He’s already won the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A, but is yet to add a Saudi Pro League medal to his collection.

Al-Nassr have made a good start to the season, but following their recent loss, slipped to second in the table behind Al-Hilal.

If Al-Nassr do manage to get over the line, Ronaldo will be making history in the process.

Other players who’ve won the league in four different countries include Arjen Robben, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, David Beckham, Deco, Mark van Bommel, Rivaldo, Jiri Jarosik and Mateja Kezman.

First player to score at six World Cup tournaments

If Ronaldo manages to score at the 2026 World Cup, he’ll make history by becoming the first player to score at six World Cup tournaments.

He’s also the only player going to the 2026 tournament with the opportunity to break this record.

Lionel Messi will also be competing at his sixth World Cup, but as he didn’t score in 2010, he won’t have the chance to break this record.

First player to score 200 penalties

Ronaldo already holds the record for the most penalties scored in football history with 180.

He could further extend his lead at the top and become the first player to score 200 penalties if he converts 20 more throughout the calendar year.

That might seem like a lot, but it’s not unheard of for Ronaldo. In 2020, he took 20 penalties and converted 17 of them.

Become Al-Nassr’s all-time top-scoring foreign player

While Ronaldo is unlikely to ever become A-Nassr’s outright top scorer, he could become the highest-scoring foreign player in the club’s history.

Majed Abdullah is their all-time top scorer with 259 goals, but Moroccan forward Abderrazak Hamdallah currently holds the record as Al-Nassr’s highest-scoring foreign player with 115 goals.

As of writing, Ronaldo has scored 113 goals for the club, meaning that he only needs three more goals to break this record.

Become the first player to score 500 goals after turning 30

Ronaldo recently broke Ronnie Rooke’s record and became the highest scoring over-30 player in football history.

As of writing, CR7 has scored a whopping 494 goals since turning 30 and he can now become the first player in football history to score 500 goals after turning 30.

READ NEXT: 7 players who have been reduced to tears by Jose Mourinho: Ronaldo, Ozil, Salah…

TRY A QUIZ: The Big Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Quiz: The ultimate test of who has more goals, assists, trophies…