5 Cristiano Ronaldo records that Erling Haaland is projected to obliterate

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly the greatest goalscorer of the modern generation, but Erling Haaland is already closing in on several of his records.

The Manchester City forward has been in relentless form this season and if he maintains his current scoring rate, he’ll break all sorts of records by the time he retires.

We’ve taken a look at some of Ronaldo’s records and worked out how long it will take Haaland to break them.

Ronaldo’s Premier League tally

As of writing, Haaland is only 31 goals away from matching Ronaldo’s tally of 103 Premier League goals. Unsurprisingly, Haaland has been scoring at a far greater rate in England than his Portuguese counterpart.

Of course, Ronaldo started his Premier League career as an out-and-out winger and because of this, he didn’t register a double-figure scoring campaign until his fourth season in England.

If Haaland continues to average a Premier League goal every 79.1 minutes, it will only take him 28 more matches to reach Ronaldo’s tally of 103 goals. If he manages to do that, he’ll have matched CR7’s entire Premier League goal catalogue in 138 fewer matches.

Ronaldo’s UCL record

When it comes to European nights, no one does it better than CR7. However, his record of 140 Champions League goals could be in jeopardy.

Haaland is currently scoring a UCL goal every 77.5 minutes. Comparatively, Ronaldo averaged a goal every 113.89 in the competition.

Of course, the Man City forward still has a long way to go before he closes in on Ronaldo’s tally, but those statistics do make for an interesting read.

If the Norwegian forward continues to score at his current rate in the UCL, it will take him 86 more games to match Ronaldo’s tally in Europe.

Most goals in a single UCL campaign

Given the new Champions League format will involve extra matches being played, Haaland stands an even greater chance of breaking Ronaldo’s record of the most goals scored in a single UCL campaign.

CR7 managed to bag 17 goals in the 2013-14 Champions League, but Haaland now stands a great chance of breaking that record.

Successful clubs in the Champions League will now play a maximum of 17 matches, which is up from the maximum of 13 matches in the previous layout of the tournament.

Up until this point, Haaland’s most prolific European campaign came back in 2022-23 as he scored 12 goals. However, with more games now being introduced, he now stands a great chance of breaking Ronaldo’s long-standing record.

Faster to 300 career goals

As of writing, Haaland is only 14 goals away from scoring his 300th career goal. At the rate he’s been scoring in 2024-25, he’s expected to hit the 300-goal landmark in his next 10 matches. If he manages to achieve that, he will have reached 300 career goals in just 349 matches for club and country.

Comparatively, it took Ronaldo 554 matches until he reached 300 career goals.

Record number of hat-tricks

It will take some effort to break Ronaldo’s hat-trick record, but if anyone is capable of doing it, Haaland is surely the man.

As of writing, Ronaldo has scored 66 career hat-tricks in 1,238 appearances whereas Haaland has scored 24 hat-tricks in 339 appearances.

That means on average, Ronaldo scores a hat-trick every 18.7 games, while Haaland scores a hat-trick every 14.1 matches. It therefore stands to reason that if Haaland prolongs his career for as long as Ronaldo, he stands a great chance of surpassing his hat-trick record.