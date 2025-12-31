As 2025 draws to a close, both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have continued to defy the odds, breaking numerous records throughout the calendar year.

While most players of their generation have already retired, they still seem as motivated as ever to make a difference at both club and international level.

In terms of Messi, he enjoyed quite the year in 2025, winning the MLS Cup for the first time in Inter Miami’s history.

He won the MLS MVP award for the second consecutive year and enjoyed his best scoring campaign since 2018–19.

For club and country across all competitions, he made 54 appearances in 2025, scored 46 goals and provided 28 assists, averaging a goal contribution every 61.3 minutes.

He was particularly prolific during the MLS Playoffs, where he produced 13 goal contributions in six games to help Miami win their first MLS Cup.

On the international stage, Messi only made five appearances for Argentina in 2025, but still showcased his class when on the pitch.

In games against Chile, Colombia, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and Angola, he scored three goals and produced three assists.

When it comes to Ronaldo, he enjoyed more of his success on the international stage during 2025, winning the Nations League for the second time with Portugal.

In total, he made nine international appearances in 2025 and scored eight goals, including one in the final against Spain.

At club level, Ronaldo did play fewer games than Messi in 2025, meaning that his output has been lower during this calendar year.

In total, he’s played 37 games for Al-Nassr, has scored 33 goals and provided four assists, averaging a goal contribution every 85.9 minutes.

For club and country, he’s scored 41 goals, which is five fewer than Messi, and provided four assists, which is 24 fewer than his Argentine counterpart.

While Messi might have the edge over Ronaldo in 2025, CR7 will have the chance to build up a head start on Messi in 2026.

With MLS not resuming until the end of February, Ronaldo will be keen to add plenty of goals to his tally between now and then.

Indeed, as of writing, he’s now scored 956 career goals and is only 44 strikes away from making history and reaching the 1000-goal landmark.

Ronaldo himself recently admitted that he won’t consider hanging up his boots until he reaches that magic number.

“It’s hard to continue playing, but I am motivated,” Ronaldo said when speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai.

“My passion is high and I want to continue. It doesn’t matter where I play, whether in the Middle East or Europe. I always enjoy playing football and I want to keep going.

“You know what my goal is. I want to win trophies and I want to reach that number [1,000 goals] that you all know. I will reach the number for sure, if no injuries.”

Here’s the full breakdown of Messi and Ronaldo’s stats in 2025.

Lionel Messi

Games: 54

Goals: 46

Assists: 28

Goal contributions: 74

Penalties: 3

Free-kicks: 3

Minutes per goal: 98.6

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 105.4

Minutes per goal or assist: 61.3

Trophies: 1 (MLS Cup)

Cristiano Ronaldo

Games: 46

Goals: 41

Assists: 4

Goal contributions: 45

Penalties: 10

Free-kicks: 0

Minutes per goal: 95.5

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 126.3

Minutes per goal or assist: 86.9

Trophies: 1 (Nations League)

