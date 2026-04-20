The year 2026 might just be the last dance for the rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, with the World Cup around the corner.

But which of the two era-defining icons is performing better at this veteran stage of their careers?

Messi has continued to lift silverware after leaving European football back in 2023. He hasn’t confirmed that he’ll be captaining Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, but it appears likely it’ll be his last major tournament.

Trophies haven’t been quite as forthcoming for Ronaldo since he joined Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr shortly after the last World Cup, but he’s continued to score goals and now has his ambition of reaching a thousand in his grasp.

After Portugal’s shock defeat to Morocco in Qatar, the 2026 tournament in North America surely represents the 41-year-old’s last chance to get his hands on the one major honour that’s always evaded him.

Messi and Ronaldo have been at every World Cup going back to the 2006 tournament in Germany and are set to become the first players in football history to appear at six editions of FIFA’s flagship tournament.

Ronaldo continues to average almost a goal per game for Al-Nassr, but he finds himself lagging slightly behind former Brentford striker Ivan Toney in the race for the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot.

It does appear that Ronaldo will finally win a proper, recognised trophy with Al-Nassr in 2026, though. They’re currently eight points clear at the summit of the table approaching the final run-in, and his reliable-as-ever goalscoring output so far this calendar year helps draw them closer to the finishing line.

Messi, meanwhile, did not get started until February. The MLS schedule is more like the calendar year, meaning that he started 2026 with a well-earned rest after his talismanic role in Inter Miami’s 2025 MLS Cup triumph.

Inter Miami haven’t had an especially convincing start to the new season, though. Messi’s old pals Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets retired at the end of last season, while Javier Mascherano left his post as manager amid question marks over making this new-look team work.

Notably, Messi is yet to register a single assist from 11 appearances in 2026. But he continues to score goals.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of how Messi and Ronaldo’s stats compare in 2026 so far:

Lionel Messi

Games: 11

Goals: 9

Assists: 0

Goal contributions: 9

Penalties: 1

Free-kicks: 2

Minutes per goal: 105

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 118 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 105

Cristiano Ronaldo

Games: 15 ⭐

Goals: 12 ⭐

Assists: 1 ⭐

Goal contributions: 13 ⭐

Penalties: 3 ⭐

Free-kicks: 0

Minutes per goal: 104 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 138

Minutes per goal or assist: 96 ⭐

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