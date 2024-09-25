The 10 best male dribblers on EA FC 25: Neymar, Mbappe, Messi…

EA FC 25 is out now, and with it the full database of player ratings – with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all rated among the best male dribblers in the game.

The best dribblers in the latest edition of EA FC are an interesting mix of established superstars, up-and-comers and a couple of names you might not expect.

Here are the 10 best male dribblers on EA FC 25.

Note: where two players are tied on their dribbling rating, we’ve ranked them in order of their overall rating. The ratings come via EA’s official EA FC 25 player database.

10. Paulo Dybala – 89



Nicknamed “La Joya”, Dybala is well-known for his dribbling and ability to wriggle out of tight spaces. Watching him over a full 90 minutes is always a joy to behold.

Since arriving at Roma, the 30-year-old has also been pretty consistent when it comes to his end product too. In Serie A last season, he produced 22 goal contributions and averaged a goal or assist every 89.8 minutes which is some going.

9. Antoine Griezmann – 89



The rebirth of Griezmann since he re-signed for Atletico Madrid has been great fun to watch. Undoubtedly, one of the most technical players in La Liga, he’s more than deserving of a place on this list.

8. Martin Odegaard – 89



“He can get out of any situation,” Robert Pires said when describing Odegaard’s technical skills. “He’s an elegant player, with a fabulous left foot. He’s above the rest technically.”

Along with being one of the best playmakers in the Premier League, the Arsenal captain is also one of the most elegant dribblers. Capable of manipulating the ball like only a handful of players can, he’s more than worthy of an 89-dribbling stat.

7. Jamal Musiala – 90

Now we’re talking. In the Bundesliga last season, Musiala completed 87 successful dribbles for Bayern Munich which was only second to Leroy Sane who completed 93.

Whether he’s playing out wide or in a central position, the 21-year-old always manages to drift past opposition players with ease.

Boasting a dribbling stat of 90 in the new game, Musiala has been crowned the best dribbler in the Bundesliga.

6. Phil Foden – 90

In terms of successful dribbles in the Premier League last season, Foden was second to Jeremy Doku who topped the dribbling charts for the champions.

However, with that being said, there’s no doubt that Foden ranks among the best and most technical dribblers in world football right now.

The 24-year-old earned all sorts of accolades for his performances last season and his overall rating of 88 is a nice boost from the previous game.

5. Vinicius Junior – 91

The Brazilian completed 3.1 successful dribbles per 90 in La Liga last season and we can’t have any arguments about him making the cut for this list.

He completed more successful dribbles than any other player in the Champions League last season and always tended to show up on the big European nights. It’s no wonder he’s the favourite to take home the Ballon d’Or later this year.

4. Neymar – 92

Despite barely kicking a football for the past 12 months, Neymar has managed to retain his title as one of the best dribblers in FC25.

He’s been out of action since last October with an ACL injury and is expected to return in the coming months for Al-Hilal. With 92 dribbling in the Saudi Pro League, he should be a cut above the competition.

3. Bernardo Silva – 92

Pep Guardiola loves Silva and so do we. The versatile Portuguese star has mastered the art of close control and while he’s not an explosive dribbler, he is one of the best technical playmakers in Europe right now.

He never seems to find himself under pressure and when pressed by the opposition, he’s always able to shimmy out of trouble with a clever drop of the shoulder.

2. Lionel Messi – 92

He might be 37 years old, but Messi is still arguably the best dribbler in world football. The Argentine has easily acclimatised to MLS as he’ll regularly leave defenders on their backside as he dances past them.

While his overall rating did receive a downgrade this year, his dribbling in the game still remains top-notch.

1. Kylian Mbappe – 92

Who else? Alongside Neymar, Silva and Messi, Mbappe ranks as the joint-best dribbler in FC25 with an impressive stat of 92.

During his final season with PSG, he completed 61 successful dribbles in Ligue 1 and he regularly tops the charts when it comes to pure speed.

Along with being the joint-best dribbler in the game, Mbappe is also the joint-highest-rated player in FC25 with an overall rating of 91. He’s going to be absolutely broken in the game, isn’t he?