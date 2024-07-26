Comparing Lamine Yamal and Endrick’s wild career stats to date: goals, assists, trophies…

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo defined an era when it came to Real Madrid and Barcelona’s rivalry. Could we see Lamine Yamal and Endrick emerge to take their place?

It’s been six years since Ronaldo left Real Madrid, and three since Messi left Barcelona.

In that time there have continued to be memorable title tussles and thrilling El Clasico encounters, but the rivalry has lacked two comparable star individuals that dominate to quite the same extent as the two clubs’ all-time top goalscorers.

We can’t expect any players – not even superstar signings like Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski – to ever emulate what Messi and Ronaldo produced in European football’s biggest club rivalry. But Yamal and Endrick are being talked up as ushering in a new era of feuding fanbases.

Yamal was born and raised in Catalonia and is a product of Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy. He made his debut for the club at 15 years of age and became La Liga’s youngest-ever goalscorer. The winger’s rapid ascent has seen him nail down a starting spot for Spain as they won Euro 2024.

Endrick made his Palmeiras debut at the age 16, but was already being talked up as a prospect capable of following in the footsteps of Brazilian greats like Pele, Ronaldo and Neymar.

Real Madrid moved quickly to sign the prodigy, allowing him to develop for a couple more years at his boyhood club prior to his arrival after turning 18.

But which of the two players is the bigger talent? Endrick is a year older than Yamal and has more games under his belt, although the latter already has more international experience under his belt.

Here’s how the full stats break down:

Lamine Yamal

Club

Games: 51

Starts: 30

Sub appearances: 21

Goals: 7

Assists: 10

Minutes per goal: 423.4

Minutes per goal or assist: 174.3

International

Games: 14

Starts: 10

Sub appearances: 4

Goals: 3

Assists: 8

Minutes per goal: 297.6

Minutes per goal or assist: 81.8

Trophies

Team

La Liga x 1 (2022-23), European Championships x 1 (2024)

Individual

Euro 2024 Young Player of the Tournament, La Liga Under-23 Player of the Season (2023-24)

Endrick

Club

Games: 82

Starts: 55

Sub appearances: 27

Goals: 21

Assists: 4

Minutes per goal: 219.5

Minutes per goal or assist: 184.44

International

Games: 10

Starts: 1

Sub appearances: 9

Goals: 3

Assists: 0

Minutes per goal: 89.3

Minutes per goal or assist: 89.3

Trophies Won

Team

Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A x 2 (2022, 2023), Supecopa do Brasil x 1 (2023), Campeonato Paulista x 2 (2023, 2024)

Individual

Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A Best Newcomer (2022), Campeonato Paulista Best Player (2024)