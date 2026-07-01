As England prepare for the inevitability of a penalty shoot-out, the data suggests who Thomas Tuchel should trust as his takers…

Tuchel has spoken about the likelihood of needing to win at least one shoot-out if England are to achieve their aims at the World Cup.

The Three Lions had a wretched record in World Cup shoot-outs before winning their first in 2018 against Colombia.

They also won their most recent showdown from the spot, beating Switzerland at Euro 2024, with Sir Gareth Southgate placing huge emphasis on what the Three Lions had to do to improve their fortunes.

England’s record at major finals is still ropey, having won three shootouts while losing seven since 1990.

So, Tuchel has followed Southgate’s lead and focused heavily on what England might need to do from the spot.

When he chooses his takers, Tuchel will doubtless have looked at his players’ individual records.

Here is how the England stars shape up, the players who have taken a minimum of three penalties for club or country, listed in order of conversion rate…

Reece James – 100%

Penalties taken: 5

Scored: 5

Missed: 0

Well done, Reece, and all that. But no one can take a penalty from the treatment room.

Elliot Anderson – 100%

Penalties taken: 5

Scored: 5

Missed: 0

On the basis of Anderson’s last penalty, for Forest to beat Leeds last November when he simply ran up and leathered it in the corner, we’d have the new City signing in the five.

Anthony Gordon – 94%

Penalties taken: 18

Scored: 17

Missed: 1

Only Jordan Pickford has managed to save a Gordon penalty, which gives the Barca winger a purpose since he’s almost certainly blown his chances of starting.

Which actually makes him more likely to take a penalty. Gordon’s spot-kick against Costa Rica in the last warm-up friendly was emphatic enough to suggest he’s ready.

Ivan Toney – 92%

Penalties taken: 73

Scored: 67

Missed: 6

“I like to think I bring more than just penalties,” said Toney last week. Sure, Ivan. Just amuse yourself for 119 minutes and the boss will be right with you.

Harry Kane – 89%

Penalties taken: 123

Scored: 110

Missed: 13

That’s a lot of penalties. The vast majority of which saw Kane succeed by wrapping his foot through/around the ball with none of the jiggery-pokery that saw him miss against Croatia before his reprieve. There’s a lesson there, Harry.

Marcus Rashford – 88%

Penalties taken: 24

Scored: 21

Missed: 3

If Rashford retains his starting place, then it’s likely he’ll be back on the bench by the time penalties start.

Bukayo Saka – 86%

Penalties taken: 22

Scored: 19

Missed: 3

Saka’s record is strong but, like Rashford, are any of us prepared for the consequences if he misses a second spot-kick at a major finals? And there’s no guarantee he would be fit enough to take one.

Jude Bellingham – 83%

Penalties taken: 6

Scored: 5

Missed: 1

Bellingham took one in England’s last shoot-out, the Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland, when all five of the Three Lions’ takers scored. Though Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold can’t help England now.

Declan Rice – 71%

Penalties taken: 7

Scored: 5

Missed: 2

“I look at this group now, I don’t think there’s a better crop of penalty takers that England have probably ever had. I look at Harry, I look at Ivan, I look at Marcus, look at Anthony Gordon, Saka, I can take one, Jude…”

That’s pretty much the first five and one for sudden death, since we’re hardly likely to have Gordon and Rashford on the pitch at the same time.

Eberechi Eze – 67%

Penalties taken: 12

Scored: 8

Missed: 4

Eze insists he would take a penalty for England at the World Cup despite his Champions League final miss. Just stop with the stutter nonsense, fella.

Ezri Konsa – 67%

Penalties taken: 3

Scored: 2

Missed: 1

Konsa has probably exhausted all his luck around penalties with the one he didn’t concede against Ghana so it’s best we don’t push our luck.

Noni Madueke – 67%

Penalties taken: 3

Scored: 2

Missed: 1

Madueke has only taken one penalty in the last two and half years, which he missed for Arsenal against Portsmouth in the FA Cup.

Ollie Watkins – 56%

Penalties taken: 16

Scored: 9

Missed: 7

For a bloke paid to score goals, that’s a wretched record. There’s a definite window for Watkins with England. He’s the first off the bench if England need a goal, and first back on it when Toney comes on in the 119th minute because they haven’t found one.

Jordan Henderson – 50%

Penalties taken: 4

Scored: 2

Missed: 2

Better around the camp than on the spot. With lots of pointing, organising and cajoling required, Henderson might be better suited to overseeing the buddy system that Tuchel retained from the Southgate era.

All data courtesy of BOYLE Sports.

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