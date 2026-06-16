England‘s first match of the 2026 World Cup is almost upon us and Thomas Tuchel appears to have nailed down his starting XI. How does that match up against the top English performers over the past season, though?

We recently looked at how WhoScored rated every English player in Europe’s major leagues over the past season, but how do they compare to FotMob’s ratings?

“The FotMob player rating is calculated based on more than 300 individual stats per player per match from Opta,” FotMob explain.

“A match in the per match ratings is any match the participant has been involved in even if he came on as substitute in the last few minutes.”

Using FotMob’s ratings from the 2025-26 campaign, here is the best-rated England XI:

GK: Dean Henderson (7.01)

Crystal Palace’s No.1 just edges out Jordan Pickford (6.94) for the spot between the sticks.

That matches up with the eye test. Henderson probably had a better season than Pickford, just about, and might well be the better ‘keeper right now after playing a big role in Crystal Palace lifting three pieces of silverware over the past year or so – in stark contrast to England’s long-serving first-choice.

That might be the case, but there isn’t really a debate. And rightly so. Whatever Pickford’s ups and downs at Everton, he’s always stepped up for England. The shirt should remain his as long as that’s the case.

RB: Reece James (7.23)

WhoScored actually had Nick Pope as the top-rated English goalkeeper last season. We’d love to see the nuts and bolts in their algorithm that led to that conclusion.

But FotMob is in alignment when it comes to the right-back slot. Tuchel, the stats sites, us relative laymen – we’re all in agreement.

James is the obvious, cut-and-dried choice. His injury record is the only question mark. England having a million worthy right-backs in the Southgate era feels a long time ago now.

CB: James Hill (7.18)

The fact that John Stones barely played and had an iffy season means there’s a big discrepancy between the squad and what the algorithm-driven ratings say.

Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa (6.75) doesn’t perform especially well when it comes to the underlying metrics, and nor does the slighted Harry Maguire (7.05).

While WhoScored served up the curveball of James Tarkowski, it’s Bournemouth’s James Hill that is rated highly by FotMob. Was the 24-year-old harshly overlooked? One for the future, perhaps?

Marc Guehi (7.37), Gabriel (7.32), Virgil van Dijk (7.26) and Hill’s team-mate Marcos Senesi (7.19) were the only centre-backs in the Premier League rated higher than Hill last season. As an aside, the stats sites are weirdly down on William Saliba.

CB: Marc Guehi (7.37)

The highest-rated centre-back in the Premier League last season.

Guehi also waltzed into the WhoScored XI, and our assumption would’ve been guaranteed a place in the starting XI.

The leaks suggest that Tuchel is going to keep the faith in the Konsa and Stones axis that started against Costa Rica. Bold call. We’re sure he knows what he’s doing.

LB: Nico O’Reilly (7.17)

Quite the breakthrough.

There remains a feeling that his future lies further forward, but few players adapted to a new role quite so seamlessly as the City academy product, who excelled at left-back throughout the campaign.

Tuchel might see the centre of defence a little differently, but his choice of full-backs tallies with the stats and form. Makes sense to us.

DM: Elliot Anderson (7.51)

Anderson will be the most expensive English footballer in history if Nottingham Forest stop playing hardball and accept a bid. Wait and see.

It remains to be seen whether the 23-year-old will be worth a record fee, but over the past year he’s nailed down his spot in England’s engine room.

The Three Lions have lacked a tenacious, physical presence at the heart of the midfield since Kalvin Phillips’ drop-off (FotMob Rating: 6.61… In the Championship. Ouch.) – Anderson’s ball-winning, energy and ability to cover ground have made him one of the standout midfielders in the country.

CM: Declan Rice (7.56)

The highest-rated centre-mid in the Premier League full stop.

You know the first name on the teamsheet. But Rice is surely second, and his new vice-captain role is a reflection of that.

The algorithm aligns with the eye test.

FWR: Bukayo Saka (7.52)

It wasn’t a vintage year for wide attackers in the Premier League – a phenomenon exemplified by Mohamed Salah’s form falling off a cliff. You could make a solid argument that all of the best wingers in world football right now are playing outside of England.

While Saka’s output wasn’t all that impressive (just seven goals and five assists), he remains highly rated by the stats sites. Alongside featuring in the WhoScored XI, he was rated as the best wide attacker in the Premier League last season by FotMob – and received five man-of-the-match awards in Arsenal’s title triumph.

A selection that makes just as much sense on the pitch as it does on a spreadsheet.

CAM: Jude Bellingham (7.53)

The competition for England’s No.10 role has never been fiercer, but Bellingham remains the highest-rated option available. Despite a season that felt quieter by his lofty standards, his rating still surpasses Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Morgan Gibbs-White.

Not bad for an “underwhelming” campaign. Still the man to beat.

Tuchel’s carrot-and-stick approach to the Real Madrid star has raised a few eyebrows, but with the important matches upon us, he’s come to the same conclusion. You suspect he always did.

FWL: Jack Grealish (7.21)

In another life, Chelsea-born Antoine Semenyo (7.34) might have had this spot locked down.

But the Manchester City winger has been representing his motherland Ghana since 2022, back when he was at Bristol City, long before he appeared on England’s radar.

Marcus Rashford (7.18) and the man replacing him at Barcelona, Anthony Gordon (6.96), will be Tuchel’s go-to choices on the left. But according to FotMob, Grealish was actually the best-performing left winger last season.

It’s a bit academic, because the Manchester City loanee has been sidelined since January, but it’s impossible to imagine him getting anywhere near the current set-up. Think of Tuchel’s ideal player. Now think of the opposite.

READ: An absolutely insane XI left out of England’s 2026 World Cup squad

ST: Harry Kane (8.14)

England boast quite possibly the very best player in world football going into a World Cup. Have they ever been able to say that before?

Curiously, FotMob and WhoScored are both aligned on Kane only being the second-best player in Europe’s top five leagues last season – behind Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal (8.33).

Yamal’s underlying statistics must be absolutely off the charts for him to surpass Kane, given the England captain notched a monster tally of 36 goals and five assists in the Bundesliga last season.

READ NEXT: Revisiting England’s 2026 World Cup predicted XI from five years ago



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