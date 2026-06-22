There’s no better platform to boost your value than the World Cup, but the top teams are already made up of players with a combined transfer value in the billions.

And as England began their World Cup campaign with a resounding 4-2 win over Croatia, but how does Thomas Tuchel’s squad shape up compared to the best teams in the world?

While you can see how the whole tournament is valued here, for this list, we are looking at the top eight-ranked teams according to FIFA which means the likes of Germany miss out.

Let’s have a look:

1. Argentina – €807.50m

Topping Argentina’s squad value is Julian Alvarez who was the subject of a €150m bid this summer, even if that was never going to be accepted.

Transfermarkt has his actual value at around €100m which is €10m more than Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez.

Lautaro Martinez is third on €85m. Lionel Messi (who?) is only the 15th most valuable at €15m, equal with right back Nahuel Molina.

2. Spain – €1.22bn

Lamine Yamal is not only the most valuable player for Spain but the joint most valuable in the world, tied only with Erling Haaland.

Yamal is valued at €200m, which is 16% of Spain’s entire value.

Behind Yamal, it’s a Barcelona top three with Pedri (€150m) and Pau Cubarsi (€80m) next on the list.

Arsenal’s Martin Zubimendi is fourth on €75m.

3. France – €1.52bn

No prizes for guessing who tops the list with Kylian Mbappe valued at €180m. Two goals against Senegal underlined his pedigree.

Behind him, Michael Olise’s worth has shot up to €150m after his excellent season while Desire Doue is €120m.

The ‘cheapest’ player is N’Golo Kante who you could pick up for a bargain €4m.

4. England – €1.36bn

Jude Bellingham is the star of the show according to the market values with the 22-year-old valued at €130m.

Arsenal’s Declan Rice is at two on €120m while Bukayo Saka is third on €110m although his value has dropped lately.

Harry Kane is only the 11th most valuable, given his 32 years of age. Bottom of the list is Jordan Henderson on €1.2m.

5. Portugal – €1.01bn

Portugal’s squad value is dominated by the PSG duo Vitinha and Joao Neves with both of them valued at €140m.

Behind them though, there is a bit of a drop-off to €80m for left back Nuno Mendes.

Chelsea’s Pedro Neto is fourth on the list on €60m, just €5m ahead of Ruben Dias who will be 30 next year.

Manchester United duo Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot are separated by €5m on €35m and €30m respectively.

The 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo is worth just €10m. His highest career value was €120m, reached in 2014 with Real Madrid.

READ: Thierry Henry leads criticism of Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal’s disappointing draw

6. Brazil – €928.20m

The bulk of Brazil’s value is tied up in Vinicius Junior who is valued at €140m. That is a drop for the Real Madrid man who was valued at €200m in 2024.

Behind him, Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes and Manchester United’s Matheus Cunha are tied at €75m before Raphinha and Bruno Guimaraes on €70m.

Igor Thiago and Rayan, who enjoyed breakthrough Premier League seasons, are valued at €65m and €60m respectively.

The cheapest player in Brazil’s squad is goalkeeper Weverton, who is an affordable €700k.

7. Morocco – €447.70m

Morocco are ranked seventh in the world but their squad value is only the 14th highest in the competition, hinting at how much they are punching above their weight.

The bulk of it comes from Achraf Hakimi with the PSG right back valued at €80m. Lille’s central midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi is next on €50m before PSV’s Ismael Saibari on €40m.

The 34-year-old centre back Marwane Saadane is the lowest valued at €400k.

8. Netherlands – €754.20m

There is a Premier League feel to the top end of the Netherlands squad, with the first four spots occupied by players in that league.

Top of the pile is Xavi Simons who is valued at €80m, while Cody Gakpo is on €60m. Ryan Gravenberch is valued at €55m, the same price as Micky van de Ven.

Virgil van Dijk is at €28m, having had a career best of €100m.

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