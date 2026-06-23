While England routinely beat the likes of Albania and San Marino, they have a miserable historical record against some nations.

The Three Lions are hoping to end a 60-year wait for a major trophy this summer, but some of their toughest opponents will stand in their way.

We’ve taken a look at the 15 nations that England have the worst win ratio against. Note: We’ve only included games since 1950 and if a game went into extra time or penalties, the final result is either a win or a loss.

15. Germany

Played: 32

Won: 12

Drawn: 5

Lost: 15

Win rate: 37.5%

England’s most famous result came against Germany, with the Three Lions winning 4-2 at Wembley in the 1966 World Cup final.

But Germany have since knocked England out of the World Cup in 1970, 1990, and 2010, while also beating them on penalties in the semi-final at Euro 96.

England’s results in this fixture have improved in recent years though, and they won 2-0 against Germany in Euro 2020.

12= Russia

Played: 3

Won: 1

Drawn: 1

Lost: 1

Win rate: 33.3%

England beat Russia 3-0 at Wembley in a qualifier for Euro 2008 but lost 2-1 in the reverse fixture and failed to qualify for the tournament.

They also met in the group stage at Euro 2016 when Eric Dier’s brilliant free-kick was cancelled out by Russia’s injury-time equaliser.

12= Chile

Played: 6

Won: 2

Drawn: 2

Lost: 2

Win rate: 33.3%

England beat Chile 2-0 in their first match at the 1950 World Cup, and then won 2-1 in a friendly against them three years later.

But the Three Lions have failed to score in their last four games against the South American side, drawing 0-0 twice and losing the other two 2-0.

12= France

Played: 21

Won: 7

Drawn: 5

Lost: 9

Win rate: 33.3%

England beat France 2-0 en route to winning the 1966 World Cup and also recorded a 3-1 win over them in the 1982 World Cup.

But in the last 30 years, England have just two wins against Les Blues, who most recently beat the Three Lions at the quarter-final stage at the 2022 World Cup.

10= Uruguay

Played: 12

Won: 3

Drawn: 4

Lost: 5

Win rate: 25%

England have never actually won a competitive match against Uruguay, with their three wins against the South American side coming in friendlies.

The last competitive match between the two nations came at the 2014 World Cup when a Luis Suarez brace gave Uruguay a 2-1 win.

10= Sweden

Played: 20

Won: 5

Drawn: 9

Lost: 6

Win rate: 25%

While England don’t have a great record against Sweden, they did win 2-0 in the 2018 World Cup quarter-final.

The two previous World Cup meetings between these nations came in 2002 and 2006, both of which ended in a draw.

They have also met twice at the European Championship, with Sweden winning 2-1 in 1992 and England winning 3-2 at Euro 2012.

But the most memorable moment from this fixture came in a friendly in November 2012, when Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored four goals in a 4-2 win for Sweden.

9. Italy

Played: 27

Won: 7

Drawn: 7

Lost: 13

Win rate: 25.9%

England have suffered penalty shootout heartbreak against Italy in two European Championships, losing at the quarter-final stage in 2012 before losing the final in 2021.

In the World Cup, Italy have beaten England in the third-place play-off in 1990 and in the group stage in 2014. But they definitely won’t be adding to that record this summer…

8. Netherlands

Played: 22

Won: 5

Drawn: 9

Lost: 8

Win rate: 22.7%

A Marco Van Basten hat-trick gave the Netherlands a 3-1 win over England in the group stage at Euro 1988, and they went on to win the tournament.

The two nations drew 0-0 at the World Cup two years later, although England have since beaten the Netherlands at Euro 1996 and Euro 2024.

7. Romania

Played: 11

Won: 2

Drawn: 6

Lost: 3

Win rate: 18.1%

Romania notably defeated England in two consecutive major tournaments, winning 2-1 at the 1998 World Cup and 3-2 at Euro 2000.

The only England players to score in wins against Romania since 1950 are Geoff Hurst at the 1970 World Cup and Marcus Rashford in a friendly in the summer of 2021.

6. Brazil

Played: 27

Won: 4

Drawn: 11

Lost: 12

Win rate: 14.8%

Since beating Brazil 4-2 in 1956, England have won just three of their following 26 games against them. Their 14.8% win ratio in this fixture is England’s worst against any nation they have faced at least three times.

The Selecao knocked England out of the World Cup at the quarter-final stage in both 1962 and 2002, while also beating them in the group stage in 1970.

1= Algeria

Played: 1

Won: 0

Drawn: 1

Lost: 0

Win rate: 0%

England were held to a goalless draw by Algeria in the 2010 World Cup, and Wayne Rooney’s post-match outburst was the most memorable moment from the drab group stage game.

1= Honduras

Played: 1

Won: 0

Drawn: 1

Lost: 0

Win rate: 0%

England faced Honduras in a pre-World Cup friendly in the summer of 2014 and the game finished goalless, despite the Central American side playing with 10 men for the final 24 minutes.

1= South Korea

Played: 1

Won: 0

Drawn: 1

Lost: 0

Win rate: 0%

Ahead of the 2002 World Cup, England faced co-hosts South Korea in a pre-tournament friendly, and Michael Owen and Park Ji-sung both scored in a 1-1 draw.

1= Ghana

Played: 1

Won: 0

Drawn: 1

Lost: 0

Win rate: 0%

England are set to face Ghana in the World Cup this summer, and the two nations previously played each other in a friendly at Wembley in March 2011.

Andy Carroll gave England the lead with his first international goal before Asamoah Gyan netted an injury-time equaliser for the visitors.

1= Saudi Arabia

Played: 2

Won: 0

Drawn: 2

Lost: 0

Win rate: 0%

England first faced Saudi Arabia in a friendly in 1988, with Tony Adams’ equaliser rescuing a 1-1 draw for Bobby Robson’s side in Riyadh.

The two nations met again 10 years later in a pre-World Cup friendly, and England were held to a goalless draw at Wembley.

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