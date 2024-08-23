Erling Haaland’s goalscoring numbers at Manchester City are outrageous – but are they unprecedented? How do they stack up against Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe at PSG? We’ve delved into the numbers for a closer look.

Haaland has scored 91 goals in his first 100 appearances for Manchester City. He helped fire them to the treble in his debut season, smashing the single-season Premier League goalscoring record in the process, while he retained the Golden Boot last term as Pep Guardiola’s men won another league title.

Unusually for a Guardiola side, the Norway international resembles more of a classic No.9, with his game built around movement in the penalty area, dominating opposition full-backs and one-touch finishes. He’s a different kind of player to Mbappe, while Ronaldo only morphed into more of that kind of pure goalscorer in his latter years at Real Madrid.

“I remember always watching him [Ronaldo] on YouTube for his movements in the box: He used to make two or three moves before attacking the space he wanted to be in,” Haaland told Norwegian media.

“It’s kind of a duel in that situation with the centre-backs. It is important to time it perfectly. And the post must be good. If you don’t get a good cross, you won’t be able to score with your head.

“How Cristiano moves, and how he has managed to develop his game. You remember when he played in Manchester United and the first years in Real Madrid, to become more of a striker in Real Madrid.

“It is incredible for him that he manages. But also how he scores the goals. It is the small movements in the box, and being able to deceive the defenders.”

Haaland also hasn’t been afraid to talk up Mbappe, who as billed as his great rival of this generation of players – arguably the closest thing that we have to Messi and Ronaldo in their prime 10 or 15 years ago.

“There are so many good players and Kylian is one of them. He is so strong! The French are so lucky that he plays for France,” Haaland told Canal Plus earlier this year.

“I would like him to play for Norway obviously, but it’s not the case. But yes, he’s an incredible player. He’s so fast, so strong and he’s been doing it for so many years. What is he? Two years older than me? It’s crazy!

“Sometimes you have to tell yourself that he still has ten years of playing at the top level. He is phenomenal.”

Here’s how Haaland’s numbers after 100 appearances for Manchester City compare to Ronaldo’s at Real Madrid and Mbappe’s at PSG:

Erling Haaland

Games: 100

Starts: 95

Sub appearances: 5

Goals: 91

Assists: 14

Penalties scored: 17

Minutes per goal: 88.5

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 104.6

Minutes per goal or assist: 76.7

Cristiano Ronaldo

Games: 100

Starts: 94

Sub appearances: 6

Goals: 95

Assists: 34

Penalties scored: 16

Minutes per goal: 89.1

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 107.1

Minutes per goal or assist: 65.6

Kylian Mbappe

Games: 100

Starts: 85

Sub appearances: 15

Goals: 69

Assists: 37

Penalties scored: 3

Minutes per goal: 112.4

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 117.5

Minutes per goal or assist: 73.1