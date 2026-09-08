Erling Haaland is now up to 300 club goals, having reached the landmark at a remarkable rate. But how does his journey to 300 compare with fellow modern-day superstar Kylian Mbappe and all-time greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi?

The Norway international notched goal number 300 with the match-winner in Manchester City’s 1-0 victory over Coventry City on Saturday.

He’s scored an outrageous tally of 165 goals in just 202 appearances for City, adding to the 86 he notched for Borussia Dortmund, 29 he scored for Red Bull Salzburg and 20 for Norwegian side Molde. Surprisingly enough, he actually failed to score in 16 outings for his boyhood club Byrne.

Having won the Premier League Golden Boot in three of his four seasons with City, Haaland once again sits atop the scoring charts after notching three goals in as many games at this fledgling stage of the 2026-27 campaign.

His goal against Coventry was a classic Haaland header, but he was frustrated that he didn’t add to his tally to make the result more comfortable against Frank Lampard’s newly-promoted side.

“Yeah, a little bit [frustrated]. I could have scored a couple more and killed the game off,” Haaland told Viaplay in his post-match interview.

“So I’m a little annoyed with myself.”

Haaland has reached the milestone at the age of 26, little over a decade since he made his debut for Byrne back in 2016.

He’s only about a month older than Mbappe was when he scored his 300th club goal, but nearly two years younger than Ronaldo was.

Messi, as ever, sets the impossible benchmark – he was just 25 when he scored his 300th goal for Barcelona, and he managed it just eight years and four months after making his senior debut.

Given Haaland has always been more of a pure No.9 than Mbappe, Messi or Ronaldo were at this stage of their careers, it’s no surprise to see him lagging behind in assists. He has almost half as many as Mbappe managed, and considerably fewer than Messi and Ronaldo.

It’s also interesting to consider that Haaland has a considerable headstart on Ronaldo if he’s to have ambitions of one day surpassing the Portugal icon’s all-time goalscoring totals – although he’d do well to match his output after turning 30 and have anything like his longevity.

Ronaldo didn’t actually score his 300th goal until he notched a hat-trick in a 4-0 victory over Getafe in January 2013. That was halfway through his fourth season with Los Blancos, one month shy of his 28th birthday.

Here’s how Haaland’s first 300 club goals stack up against Messi, Ronaldo, and Mbappe.

Erling Haaland

Games: 384

Age: 26 years, 1 month, 15 days

Time Since Debut: 10 years, 3 months, 24 days

Goals: 300

Penalties: 48

Assists: 67

Minutes per goal: 94

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 114

Minutes per goal or assist: 77

Kylian Mbappe

Games: 398

Age: 26 years, 30 days

Time Since Debut: 9 years, 1 month, 17 days

Goals: 301

Penalties: 35

Assists: 130 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 101

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 115

Minutes per goal or assist: 71

Lionel Messi

Games: 365 ⭐

Age: 25 years, 7 months, 23 days ⭐

Time Since Debut: 8 years, 4 months ⭐

Goals: 301

Penalties: 35

Assists: 112

Minutes per goal: 94 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 78 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 69 ⭐

Cristiano Ronaldo

Games: 499

Age: 27 years, 11 months, 22 days

Time Since Debut: 10 years, 5 months, 13 days

Goals: 302

Penalties: 49 ⭐

Assists: 101

Minutes per goal: 129

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 154

Minutes per goal or assist: 96

READ NEXT: Comparing Erling Haaland’s stats at 26 to Kylian Mbappe at the same age



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