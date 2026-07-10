The World Cup quarter-final between England and Norway will see the two best strikers on the planet go head to head: Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

Both have carried over their strong form from club level into the World Cup and are hot on Lionel Messi’s heels in the race for the golden boot.

Ironically, there’s a parallel universe where they’d both be fighting for the same shirt, or lining up together, since Haaland was born in Leeds. But he was always Norwegian at heart and now he’ll be the biggest threat to England’s chances of reaching the semi-finals.

We’ll be shocked if one of them doesn’t score on Saturday, if not both. But whose stats from 2026 have been better?

We’ve crunched the numbers from their games with club and country this year, and then taken a closer look at how they’ve been doing specifically in the World Cup.

So, should Norway be as fearful of Kane as England might be of Haaland?

Erling Haaland in 2026 (overall)

Games: 34 ⭐

Goals: 20

Assists: 6 ⭐

Penalties scored: 3

Minutes per goal: 132.3

Minutes per goal or assist: 101.7

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 155.6

Harry Kane in 2026 (overall)

Games: 33

Goals: 38 ⭐

Assists: 5

Penalties scored: 11 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 67.8 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 59.9 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 95.4 ⭐

Erling Haaland at 2026 World Cup

Games: 4

Goals: 7 ⭐

Assists: 0

Minutes per goal: 51.4 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 51.4 ⭐

Shot accuracy: 67% ⭐

Shots on target: 12 ⭐

xG: 4.32 ⭐

Big chances created: 1

Harry Kane at 2026 World Cup

Games: 5 ⭐

Goals: 6

Assists: 1 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 74

Minutes per goal or assist: 63.4

Shot accuracy: 53%

Shots on target: 10

xG: 3.42

Big chances created: 1

READ MORE: 2026 Ballon d’Or Power Rankings: Messi, Haaland & Mbappe get World Cup boosts…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Norwegian to score 15+ goals in the Premier League?