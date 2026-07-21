Erling Haaland celebrates his 26th birthday today. He’s already produced the sort of numbers most strikers could only dream of across an entire career, but how do they compare to fellow modern-day superstar Kylian Mbappe?

The gauntlet was set for the two strikers to dominate European football, and a new rivalry to emerge, when a young Mbappe gently mocked Haaland’s celebration after PSG eliminated Borussia Dortmund from the Champions League back in 2020.

Mbappe has generally always been respectful of his fellow professionals, and has worked alongside Haaland in advertising campaigns for Louis Vuitton and Lego, but he’s always downplayed any suggestion of a rivalry when that’s suggested in the media.

Despite winning a third Premier League Golden Boot in four years and shining at the World Cup, Haaland is humble enough to recognise his world-class competition in the post Messi & Ronaldo era.

“(Best) goalscorer? I would say I’m up there,” Haaland responded, speaking to reporters at the World Cup.

“I don’t think I scored the most goals this season, so statistically no. Harry Kane and Mbappe scored more goals than me and that’s the reality.”

Haaland has always shown plenty of respect for Mbappe, telling Canal+ back in 2023:

“He is so strong. The French are so lucky that he plays for France. I would like him to play for Norway obviously, but it’s not the case. But yes, he’s an incredible player. He’s so fast, so strong and he’s been doing it for so many years.

“What is he? Two years older than me? It’s crazy. Sometimes you have to tell yourself that he still has 10 years of playing at the top level. He is phenomenal.”

Not quite two years, but near enough. He’s nineteen months older than Haaland, with something of a head start, echoing the difference between Ronaldo and Messi back in the day.

Given that age gap, Mbappe naturally boasts stronger career numbers than Haaland. But how do their stats stack up against one another if you compare them at the exact same point?

Here’s how Haaland and Mbappe’s careers stack up against one another at the age of 26.

Erling Haaland’s career record at age 26

Appearances: 435

Goals: 359 ⭐

Assists: 74

Goal Contributions: 433

Minutes per goal: 90.48 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 75.01

Free-kicks: 0

Penalties: 54 ⭐

Hat-tricks: 28 ⭐

League Goals: 205 ⭐

Champions League Goals: 57 ⭐

International Goals: 62 ⭐

Trophies

Club: Austrian Bundesliga x 1, Austrian Cup x 1, Premier League x 2, FA Cup x 2, EFL Cup x 1, FA Community Shield x 1, UEFA Champions League x 1, UEFA Super Cup x 1

Youth: None

International: None

Individual: European Golden Shoe x 1, UEFA Men’s Player of the Year x 1, UEFA Champions League Top Scorer x 2, Bundesliga Player of the Season x 1, Premier League Player of the Season x 1, Premier League Golden Boot x 3, Austrian Bundesliga Player of the Season x 1

Kylian Mbappe’s career record at age 26

Appearances: 477 ⭐

Goals: 344

Assists: 163 ⭐

Goal Contributions: 507 ⭐



Minutes per goal: 105.8

Minutes per goal or assist: 71.7 ⭐

Free-kicks: 0

Penalties: 48

Hat-tricks: 19

League Goals: 204

Champions League Goals: 50

International Goals: 48

Trophies

Club: Ligue 1 x 7, Coupe de France x 4, Coupe de la Ligue x 2, Trophee des Champions x 3, UEFA Super Cup x 1, FIFA Intercontinental Cup x 1

Youth: UEFA Euro Under-19 x 1

International: World Cup x 1, UEFA Nations League x 1

Individual: Ligue 1 Player of the Year x 4, World Cup Golden Boot x 1, Ligue 1 Top Goalscorer x 5

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