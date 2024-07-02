Euro 2024 has seen the best of veteran ballers putting on a show in their last dance, but the next generation of young stars are pushing them close when it comes to creativity.

All eyes have been on Toni Kroos and the golden oldies in what feels like a sliding doors tournament with some of the game’s greats playing what is likely to be their last major international tournament.

But while they’ve all been doing their best to go out on a high, the passing of the torch has already commenced and it’s showing in the numbers.

Being the chief creator doesn’t come easily, so the following list of players with the most chances created so far at Euro 2024 – via Squawka – is a rather special one.

With stars from Spain, Germany and Belgium all butting heads, read on to see who comes out on top at the time of writing.

=9. Vladimir Coufal – 8

A surprise entry sneaking in, West Ham defender Coufal is no longer at the tournament with Czechia finishing bottom of Group F, but his performances were positive in an otherwise disappointing campaign.

His tournament finished with him creating eight chances for his side from defence. David Moyes changed his life for the better.

9. Cody Gakpo – 8

The jury is still out on the Netherlands which is very fair given they scraped through as one of the best performing third-placed group stage teams, but one consistent positive in their side has been Gakpo, who has undoubtedly stepped up and taken the reigns for the Oranje this summer.

He’s bagged two goals on top of the eight chances he’s created and has been named Player of the Match once. Influential is an understatement.

8. Nico Williams – 9

This kid is just an utter joy to watch, isn’t he?

The 21-year-old has breathed new life into a new-look Spain side under Luis de la Fuente and seemingly gets a kick out of tormenting his opposing full-back as much as he possibly can.

Williams is one of the most direct players at the tournament and seems capable of getting past anyone put in front of him.

We’ve got a feeling Athletic Club might have a hard time keeping a hold of him this summer.

=5. Joshua Kimmich – 10

Kimmich has been swapping between midfield and full-back for years now, but wherever you deploy him, you can expect consistently classy displays.

He had a tough season at club level, but has dusted off the cobwebs and looked reborn under Julian Nagelsmann for Die Mannschaft, playing his ‘right-back’ role to perfection so far.

When not fulfilling defensive duties, Kimmich is proving crucial in holding the fort in possession for Germany, spraying the ball forward with supreme accuracy and allowing the superstars to do their thing.

=5. Ferdi Kadioglu – 10

Turkey have been one of Euro 2024’s greatest stories so far, returning to the tournament a much improved side after a disappointing group stage exit at Euro 2020, and Kadioglu has been one of the standout performers.

One of the standout performers of the group stage, the Fenerbahce full-back couples up his creative spark with extremely solid defensive work, making eight tackles, 17 ball recoveries and six interceptions. The best bit? He’s only 24. Big things are coming.

=5. Pedri – 10

The Euro 2020 Young Player of the Tournament has kicked it up a notch three years on, bouncing back from injuries and a mammoth number of games to prove pivotal in La Roja’s midfield once again.

Pedri is still only 21, but plays with the maturity of a veteran in the way he reads the game and keeps things ticking around him. He bagged a brace in a tournament warm-up against Northern Ireland and has already made one assist so far in Germany.

=3. Kevin De Bruyne – 11

Even in what people consider a slump, De Bruyne’s numbers were still among the best at the tournament. There really is nobody quite like him.

It wasn’t been the prettiest tournament for De Bruyne or Belgium, the captain whisking away the players after they were booed off the field by supporters in matchday three.

But the Manchester City midfielder still created an impressive 11 chances and bagged once in what might just be his final Euros.

=3. Lamine Yamal – 11

Tied with De Bruyne on 11 chances created is Yamal, who is defying German work laws to put on clinics in the late kick-off at just 16 years old, staying up past his bedtime and doing his homework in between all of that.

It’s absolutely astounding watching him strut his stuff among a tournament full of seasoned professionals, not just with fearlessness, but with genuine technical excellence and an incredible football brain.

Yamal has put in several strong performances already, but he was a creative demon as Spain blitzed Georgia in the last 16 and was ridiculously unfortunate to come away with just one assist.

There’s a long way to go, but if he’s given the right conditions to thrive, the sky really is the limit.

2. Toni Kroos – 13

The fairytale ending continues to go swimmingly for Kroos, but with every chance he creates and every ball he kicks, we’re one step closer to his retirement and we’re not sure we’re ready to say goodbye.

13 chances created will never do true justice to how fun it is to watch the midfielder at full tilt. Timeless as ever, he’s been Germany’s creative lynchpin, with Nagelsmann not afraid to lean on Kroos’ freakish passing range.

He’s been key in allowing the hosts to dominate possession at the tournament, suffocating their opponents as a result. The perfect way to go out.

1. Christian Eriksen – 16

Unfortunately for Eriksen, his brilliance at Euro 2024 just hasn’t been enough to keep Denmark in the competition, being booted out by Kroos’ Germany in the last 16.

He still holds top spot for most chances created for now, though, and is only likely to be passed by someone putting together an all-timer tournament.

Eriksen looks set to leave Manchester United this summer, meaning someone has the chance to snap up one of Europe’s top creators for a bargain.