Euro 2024 stat leaders: Where do England & Scotland feature among best & worst sides?

The Euro 2024 Group Stage is over and Scotland, Poland, Ukraine, Czechia, Albania, Serbia, Hungary and Croatia have been sent home.

We’re now down to 16 teams and the serious stuff in the knockout stages is almost upon us.

We thought that would be a good opportunity to take stock of the statistical lay of the land after every team has played three times.

Escaping the noise, hot takes and column inches, let’s take a look at the cold hard data and see what it tells us. Have England really been that bad? Just how poor were Scotland? Which teams have surprisingly decent underlying data and which have flattered to deceive?

Here’s a full breakdown of the stat leaders from Euro 2024 so far, both for terms of players and teams, with data sourced from FBref.

Teams

Most Goals Scored

1. Germany – 8

2. Austria – 6

=3. Switzerland – 5

=3. Turkey – 5

=3. Spain – 5

=3. Portugal – 5

Fewest Goals Scored

1. Serbia – 1

=2. Ukraine – 2

=2. Hungary – 2

=2. Scotland – 2

=2. France – 2

=2. Denmark – 2

=2. Slovenia – 2

=2. England – 2

Fewest Goals Conceded

1. Spain – 0

=2. England – 1

=2. France – 1

=2. Belgium – 1

=3. Germany – 2

=3. Denmark – 2

=3. Slovenia – 2

=3. Serbia – 2

Most Goals Conceded

1. Scotland – 7

=2. Croatia – 6

=2. Poland – 6

=3. Albania – 5

=3. Hungary – 5

=3. Czech Republic – 5

=3. Turkey – 5

Best Goal Difference

1. Germany – +6

2. Spain – +5

=3. Portugal – +2

=3. Austria – +2

=3. Portugal – +2

Worst Goal Difference

1. Scotland – -5

=2. Hungary – -3

=2. Croatia – -3

=2. Poland – -3

Most Points: Spain (9)

Fewest Points: Scotland, Albania, Poland & Czechia (1)

Expected Goals (xG)



1. Croatia – 5.7

2. France – 5.7

3. Portugal – 5.6

4. Spain – 5.5

5. Germany – 5.0

Fewest Expected Goals (xG)



1. Scotland – 0.9

2. Serbia – 2.1

3. England – 2.2

4. Slovakia – 2.4

5. Albania – 2.4

Best Expected Goals Against

1. England – 1.1

2. Germany – 1.8

3. Denmark – 2.2

4. Belgium – 2.2

5. France – 2.4

Worst Expected Goals Against

1. Georgia – 7.9

2. Poland – 5.9

3. Albania – 5.7

4. Austria – 5.3

5. Turkey – 4.7

Best Expected Goals Difference

1. France – +3.3

2. Germany – +3.2

3. Portugal – +3.1

4. Spain – +2.8

5. Belgium – +2.0

Worst Expected Goals Difference

1. Georgia – -4.1

2. Albania – -3.2

3. Scotland – -3.5

4. Slovakia – -1.9

5. Poland – -1.9

Shots on Target

=1. Germany – 19

=1. Czechia – 19

2. Belgium – 17

Shots on Target Against

=1. Portugal – 6

=1. Germany – 6

2. Denmark – 7

Players

Goals

1. Georges Mikautadze (Georgia) – 3

=2. Razvan Marin (Romania) – 2

=2. Ivan Schranz (Slovakia) – 2

=2. Niclas Fullkrug (Germany) – 2

=2. Jamal Musiala (Germany) – 2

=2. Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) – 2

Assists

=1. Dennis Man (Romania) – 2

=1. Remo Freuler (Switzerland) – 2

=1. Orkun Kokcu (Turkey) – 2

Goals Plus Assists

1. Georges Mikautadze (Georgia) – 4 (three goals, one assist)

2. (*15 Players – 2)

Expected Goals

1. Georges Mikautadze (Georgia) – 2.3

2. Kylian Mbappe (France) – 2.1

3. Antoine Griezmann (France) – 1.8

=4. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) – 1.7

=4. Kai Havertz (Germany) – 1.7

Shots

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 12

=2. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) – 10

=2. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) – 10

=2. Christian Eriksen (Denmark) – 10

=2. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) – 10

Shots on Target

1. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) – 7

=2. Kylian Mbappe (France) – 5

=2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 5

Key Passes

1. Christian Eriksen (Denmark) – 13

2. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) – 11

3. Ferdi Kadioglu (Turkey) – 10

=4. Joshua Kimmich (Germany) – 9

=4. Toni Kroos (Germany) – 9

Pass Completion

1. William Saliba (France) – 96.5%

2. Josip Sutalo (Croatia) – 96.0%

3. Orel Mangala (Belgium) – 95.9%

4. Andriy Lunin (Ukraine) – 95.8%

5. Danilo Pereira (Portugal) – 95.4%

Passes Completed

1. Toni Kroos (Germany) – 329

2. Antonio Rudiger (Germany) – 255

3. Alessandro Bastoni (Italy) – 243

4. Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Italy) – 235

5. Kyle Walker (England) – 231

Touches

1. Toni Kroos (Germany) – 375

2. Antonio RUdiger (Germany) – 298

3. Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Italy) – 292

4. Alessandro Bastoni (Italy) – 286

5. Joachim Andersen (Denmark) – 274

Saves

1. Giorgi Mamardashvili (Georgia) – 21

2. Thomas Strakosha (Albania) – 13

=3. Florin Nita (Romania) – 12

=3. Bart Verbruggen (Netherlands) – 12

=3. Angus Gunn (Scotland) – 12