The 10 worst finishers at Euro 2024: Ronaldo, Mbappe, Lukaku…

Stars from Arsenal, Barcelona and Real Madrid have been among the worst finishers at Euro 2024 up until this point.

While plenty of big names have been making a name for themselves at the tournament this year, there have been a number of high profile players who have squandered a number of clear-cut chances.

We’ve taken a closer look at the underlying data and have found the 10 worst finishers at Euro 2024, based on xG underperformance.

=10. Orkun Kokcu

Turkey have been thrilling to watch this summer, although Kokcu really should have his name on the scoresheet. The midfielder has unleashed six shots in the competition without getting any of them on target.

In total, he underperformed his xG by one goal which earns him joint 10th spot on this list.

=10. Andraz Sporar

Slovenia only managed to score two goals in 390 minutes of football during the Euros this summer. Sporar had seven shots throughout the tournament but failed to convert any of them.

In total, he underperformed his xG by one goal which earns him joint 10th spot on this list.

9. Pedri

The Spanish star is more known for his playmaking skills than his finishing prowess, but he has got into some good positions during the tournament so far.

He takes an average of 1.5 shots per game but has failed to score in his three appearances so far – underperforming his xG by 1.1 goals.

8. Bruno Petkovic

His penalty miss against Spain accounts for the majority of his xG underperformance this summer.

Three shots, no goals and an xG underperformance of 1.1. Fair to say this was a summer to forget for Petkovic.

7. Aleksandar Mitrovic

The Serbian forward has been scoring goals for fun since making the switch to Al-Hilal last summer. Across all competitions, he bagged a whopping 40 goals last season.

However, he struggled to emulate the same sort of form on the international stage. Despite being on the end of some decent chances and taking 10 shots in three matches, he ended the tournament goalless.

In total, he underperformed his xG by 1.2 goals which earns him the seventh spot on this list.

6. Kylian Mbappe

Having recently completed his move to Real Madrid, the entire footballing world expected Mbappe to take the Euros by storm this summer. In reality, it’s been a bit of an underwhelming few weeks for the 25-year-old.

Sure, he managed to score from the penalty spot against Poland, but given the level of expectation on Mbappe’s shoulders, he’s yet to really join the party.

Up until this point, he’s underperformed his xG by 1.5 goals and he is yet to score from open play despite racking up 12 shots.

It’s worth noting that Mbappe did have similar struggles in the last Euros too as he underperformed his xG by two goals during that tournament.

5. Lamine Yamal

The Spanish teenage sensation has been a joy to watch at Euro 2024, but he’s still awaiting his first goal of the tournament.

Yamal has been brilliant from a playmaking perspective, having produced an impressive 21 shot-creating actions from his opening four games.

However, he’s still waiting to score his first goal at a major international tournament. In total, he’s had 11 shots so far and has underperformed his xG by 1.5 goals.

4. Kai Havertz

No player at Euro 2024 has accumulated a higher xG than Havertz. Despite the German forward having two goals to show for his tournament so far, he’s still been among the most wasteful players.

The Arsenal forward has developed a good playing relationship with the likes of Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, but his finishing still requires some work.

He’s managed to underperform his xG by 1.7 goals and has been by far Germany’s most wasteful player.

3. Romelu Lukaku

It’s just not been his tournament, has it? He failed to score in any of the group stage matches and was marked out of the game against France which saw Belgium crash out of the tournament.

His luck was really out when Belgium faced Slovakia in their opening game as Big Rom had two goals chalked off by VAR. In total, he underperformed his xG by 1.7 goals.

2. Antoine Griezmann

The Atletico Madrid star usually shows his class on international duty, but like a handful of French superstars, he’s yet to hit top gear this summer.

He’s yet to register a single goal contribution in the tournament and has underperformed his xG by 1.9 goals up until this point.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

After narrowly scraping through their round of 16 tie against Slovenia, Ronaldo’s tournament isn’t over just yet.

Often the man for the big occasions, CR7 has struggled to find his scoring boots at the tournament so far. He’s got himself into some great positions, but his final touch has been lacking up until this point.

His xG took a battering against Slovenia, particularly after his penalty miss in extra time. As of writing, Ronaldo is yet to score at Euro 2024, despite accumulating an xG of 2.8.

Statistically, that means he’s been the worst finisher at the tournament up until this point.

