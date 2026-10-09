Everton‘s owners The Friedkin Group are looking to sell the club, less than two years after completing their takeover in December 2024. But how has the club fared on the pitch during the Friedkin era?

David Ornstein of The Athletic broke the news that TFG would be willing to relinquish their majority stake if they find the right buyer. The American group had initially been looking for minority investment, but a full sale is now also on the table.

Everton’s owners have since confirmed that they are indeed looking for a sale.

“When TFG became custodians of Everton, the club faced significant financial uncertainty and challenges both on and off the pitch,” read a statement from the group.

“With that foundation now safely in place, the time is right to consider the next chapter for Everton. We will only entertain interest from parties who we strongly believe will be the right stewards to take the club forward and build on the momentum that has been established.”

The Friedkins inherited a club that had become synonymous with financial problems and relegation battles under Farhad Moshiri. They immediately set about refinancing the debt, while the long-awaited move to the new Hill Dickinson Stadium offered fresh hope for the future.

This summer’s transfer business didn’t go down particularly well with supporters, though. Iliman Ndiaye, Dwight McNeil and Beto were among the major departures, while Everton ultimately made a profit on their dealings.

The proposed £40million sale of academy graduate Harrison Armstrong to Nottingham Forest was particularly unpopular, with Everton eventually backing out following protests from fans.

Still, after a couple of years of circling the relegation plughole and looking destined for the Championship, at times, as they battled against the drop under Frank Lampard and Sean Dyche, they’ve sailed to steadier waters in recent years.

The proof is in the pudding of the league table if you take a wider-lens view at results over the past couple of years. Results haven’t been spectacular, but Everton have a distinctly, comfortably midtable feel about them once again.

They’ve taken 91 points from 66 Premier League matches, with an almost perfectly balanced record of 23 wins, 22 draws and 21 defeats.

That puts Everton 11th in the table since the takeover, level with Bournemouth and only five points behind Manchester United, who sit seventh.

They’ve also comfortably outperformed Tottenham, who have managed just 58 points over the same period.

Here’s the full table since the Friedkins took over in December 2024.

Note: to create this table, we’ve used our sister site Football365 and their brilliant Premier League Tables resource – a goldmine for creating and exploring custom tables.

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