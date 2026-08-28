Heavyweights such as PSG, Arsenal and Real Madrid invest hundreds of millions in player wages – but which club in Europe’s top five leagues spends the most?

When it comes to money spent on player wages, European football is dominated by a select group of clubs. The Premier League is particularly well-represented at the top table.

English clubs account for six of the top 10 spending clubs in Europe’s top five leagues – with the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea all towards the top end.

But it’s Real Madrid who top the charts for outlay on wages, spending a colossal €295million a year according to industry estimates.

With the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham on their books, it’s no surprise that Madrid have the highest wage bill, €44million more than second-placed Manchester City.

Barcelona are fifth and €87million behind Madrid, but their wage bill has fallen slightly over the past year.

Newly-promoted Coventry have the lowest wage bill in the Premier League at an estimated €18million a year, but that’s still more than several other clubs across Europe’s five major leagues.

The Sky Blues squad are believed to be on almost six times as much in wages as Ligue 1 minnows Le Mans.

Here’s every club from Europe’s five major leagues ranked in order of their wage bill. The figures come from FBref, via Capology:

1. Real Madrid – €295,120,000

2. Manchester City – €251,878,546 (£215,124,000)

3. Bayern Munich – €236,330,000

4. Arsenal – €223,749,980 (£191,100,000)

5. Barcelona – €208,250,000

6. Liverpool – €208,224,469 (£177,863,355)

7. PSG – €188,790,000

8. Manchester United – €181,526,685 (£155,038,000)

9. Chelsea – €167,766,825 (£143,286,000)

10. Tottenham – €153,976,516 (£131,508,000)

11. Juventus – €147,840,000

12. Atletico Madrid – €146,580,000

13. Inter Milan – €16,470,000

14. Aston Villa – €134,559,409 (£114,920,000)

15. AC Milan – €128,150,000

16. Napoli – €121,780,000

17. Newcastle United – €103,412,065 (£88,322,000)

18. Borussia Dortmund – €101,900,000

19. Roma – €98,470,000

20. Nottingham Forest – €92,574,649 (£79,066,000)

21. Athletic Bilbao – €90,470,000

22. Bayer Leverkusen – €90,030,000

23. Brighton – €83,137,575 (£71,006,000)

24. Crystal Palace – €80,763,086 (£68,978,000)

25. RB Leipzig – €75,600,000

26. Sunderland – €71,052,000 (£60,684,000)

27. Fulham – €70,625,843 (£60,320,000)

28. Bournemouth – €70,047,744 (£59,826,000)

29. Everton – €69,055,029 (£58,978,400)

30. Leeds United – €69,012,407 (£58,942,000)

31. Atalanta – €68,050,000

32. Marseille – €67,850,000

33. Lazio – €66,330,000

34. Real Betis – €62,850,000

35. Lyon – €61,220,000

36. Fiorentina – €61,050,000

37. Brentford – €59,544,889 (£50,856,000)

38. Como – €58,340,000

39. Real Sociedad – €57,420,000

40. Stuttgart – €57,060,000

41. Villarreal – €56,970,000

42. Rennes – €56,890,000

43. Eintracht Frankfurt – €54,760,000

44. Hoffenheim – €53,210,000

45. Freiburg – €50,100,000

46. Sevilla – €46,0130,000

47. Monaco – €45,780,000

48. Borussia Monchengladbach – €45,560,000

49. Valencia – €45,190,000

50. Lille – €41,340,000

51. Bolonga – €39,390,000

52. Nice – €39,310,000

53. Mainz – €39,140,000

54. Torino – €37,250,000

55. Sassuolo – €37,230,000

56. Paris FC – €35,200,000

57. Ipswich – €35,008,500 (£29,900,000)

58. Celta Vigo – €34,540,000

59. Augsburg – €34,420,000

60. Werder Bremen – €33,740,000

61. FC Koln – €31,830,000

62. Union Berlin – €28,740,000

63. Rayo Vallecano – €28,700,000

64. Getafe – €28,240,000

65. Strasbourg – €27,620,000

66. Lens – €27,430,000

67. Udinese – €27,320,000

68. Osasuna – €26,570,000

69. Cagliari – €24,800,000

70. Venezia – €23,990,000

71. Monza – €23,980,000

72. Alaves – €23,520,000

73. Hamburg – €32,320,000

74. Genoa – €22,560,000

75. Espanyol – €22,370,000

76. Hull – €21,580,453 (£18,431,000)

77. Brest – €21,300,000

78. Parma – €20,370,000

79. Coventry – €18,477,960 (£15,756,000)

80. Auxerre – €17,590,000

81. Schalke – €17,320,000

82. Toulouse – €16,560,000

83. Lecce – €16,310,000

84. Lorient – €16,260,000

85. Elche – €15,890,000

86. Levante – €14,750,000

87. Angers – €14,200,000

88. Le Harve – €12,120,000

89. Elversberg – €8,910,000

90. Deportivo – €8,613,000

91. Troyes – €7,540,000

92. Frosinone – €7,000,000

93. Paderborn – €6,910,000

94. Racing Santander – €6,670,000

95. Malaga – €5,979,000

96. Le Mans – €3,175,000

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