Harry Kane‘s incredible career at Bayern Munich continues and he has already registered 100 Bundesliga goal involvements in almost record time.

The Bayern Munich striker has already bagged 17 goals in the league this season as the German club head for another league title but the rate at which the England captain is scoring and assisting puts him amongst the best players of the 21st century.

Here are the 10 quickest runs to 100 goal involvements in a league since the year 2000, as calculated by transfermarkt.

10. Ronaldinho – 114 games

In at number 10 is a player who inspired many others on this list, Ronaldinho.

The Brazilian magician hit 100 La Liga goal involvements in 2007 having played in 114 games.

In total, Ronaldinho scored 70 goals and assisted 51 in his 145 La Liga games.

=8. Kylian Mbappe – 104 games

Considering he is already on 54 goal involvements in La Liga in 50 games, it would not be surprising to see Mbappe add himself to this list again but for now, his sole entry came in Ligue 1.

Starting as a very bright prospect for Monaco, Mbappe made the move to PSG in 2017 and it was in that year that he registered his 100th goal involvement.

During his eight years in the French top flight, Mbappe scored an incredible 191 times and assisted 76 more before departing for Madrid.

=8. Neymar – 104 games

The first of two entries from Neymar comes in 2016 when the legendary MSN trio was at the peak of their powers.

They ended the 2015-16 season with the league title and Neymar grabbed 24 goals, the joint fourth most in the league.

He also provided 12 goals but was ultimately overshadowed by the other two parts of the trident.

In total, Neymar was involved in 117 La Liga goals of which 68 were his own strikes and 49 were assists.

7. Cristiano Ronaldo – 94 games

Any accusation that Ronaldo was past it was quickly put to bed in 2021 when he raced to 100 goal involvements in 94 Serie A games.

That year saw the end of his third and final season at Juventus, in which he scored 29 times in 33 Serie A matches.

That summer, he made a long-awaited return to Manchester United and did so with a bang, scoring 18 goals in 30 Premier League games.

6. Erling Haaland – 92 games

Kane is not the only striker banging in the goals this year, as Haaland continues to score almost at will for Manchester City.

Having recently become the quickest player to 100 Premier League goals, the Norwegian is the sixth quickest to 100 goal involvement in the top five leagues.

5. Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 88 games

After making the move to PSG from Milan, Ibrahimovic raced to 100 goal involvements and took just 88 games to do it.

He won four league titles while in Paris and left with 113 goals and 44 assists in 122 games.

4. Neymar – 86 games

Neymar is back again as he reached 100 Ligue 1 goal involvements even quicker than he did in Spain.

After making his shock move to PSG, he took just 86 games to reach triple digits and hit the mark in 2022.

By the time he was done, Neymar had scored 82 and assisted 51 in France, winning five league titles. But, the Champions League, which he was brought in to win, eluded him.

3. Harry Kane – 76 games

After producing 262 goals in the Premier League, Kane moved to Germany in 2023 and has since had no trouble adapting to a new league.

Having yet to score less than 25 league goals a season, Kane has raced to 100 goal involvements in just 76 games, the third fastest tally since 2000.

This season, he has 17 goals in 13 league games and should Bayern win the Champions League and England the World Cup, it would then be very hard to look past him for the Ballon d’Or.

2. Luis Suarez – 71 games

Barcelona fans had to wait a few months for Suarez to make his debut after his ban for biting, but it quickly proved to be worth it.

As part of the Messi–Neymar–Suarez trio, the Uruguayan needed just 71 games to register 100 goal involvements in La Liga.

Perhaps most impressively, Suarez broke the Messi/Ronaldo stranglehold on the Golden Shoe, winning the award for the 2015-16 season with 40 goals.

In total, Suarez, who also played for Atletico Madrid, scored 176 goals in La Liga with 84 assists.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – 70 games

Messi may challenge Ronaldo in most top 10 lists but in this one at least, the Portuguese winger reigns supreme.

While Messi started his career at Barcelona, Ronaldo’s transfers meant he moved to Madrid at the peak of his powers and so needed little time to hit 100.

He did so in 70 games, one fewer than Suarez, and that was only the start of his goalscoring exploits.

By the time he left Spain in 2018, Ronaldo had scored 311 (the second most in history) and assisted 95.

