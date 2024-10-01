The 10 fastest players on EA FC 25: Mbappe, Vini Jr, Rafael Leao…

Football stars from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and other European giants make up the list of the fastest players in EA FC 25.

The one constant that life can offer us above anything else is that no matter what they do differently year on year, pace and speed will always be the most important part in EA FC/FIFA.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of the top 10 fastest players in the brand new game, so that you can stay ahead of the curve.

10. Sophia Smith

Playing her football in her native United States with the Portland Thorns, Smith sneaks into the top 10 with a rather blistering 93 pace.

That’s right – 93 pace and she’s only just making the top 10. Expect some controllers to be smashed over the game this year.

9. Tabitha Chawinga

Malawian forward Chawinga has scored goals everywhere she’s played, but also brings a frightening turn of pace in FC 25.

Alongside her 84 overall is a pace rating of 94. She’s also just signed for Lyon which makes for some handy links on a chemistry front in Ultimate Team.

8. Rosemonde Kouassi

Another speed demon in the NWSL like Smith, Kouassi also boasts 94 pace which makes her a lethal asset for any hybrid sides.

An overall of 80 is modest for the 22-year-old, but she possesses bags of potential and has just moved to the States from France. Against tougher opposition with more eyes on her, expect Kouassi to flourish in the next few years.

7. Trinity Rodman

Basketball fans will immediately recognise the iconic surname. Daughter of Dennis Rodman, Trinity is carrying the torch and standing out in her own way as one of the crown jewels of US soccer.

Having just won Olympic gold in Paris under Emma Hayes, Rodman is now back to lighting it up at Washington Spirit. In FC 25, she combines an 84 overall with a blistering 94 pace, making her one hell of a player to own.

6. Rafael Leao

It’s been an up and down few years for Leao in the time since Milan won Serie A in 2021-22, but when he’s in full stride, it’s genuinely near enough impossible to nip the ball away from him without committing a foul.

That’s down to his brilliant footwork and agility, but also his speed. He too has 94 pace in FC 25 and we can very much see a world where he’s responsible for plenty of rage quits and broken television sets.

5. Inaki Williams

Not only does he play for one of the coolest clubs in world football alongside his brother, Inaki Williams is rapid. Like stupidly quick.

He’s far from one of the best players in the game with an overall of just 82, but Williams’ 94 pace suggests he’ll be incredibly overpowered and a solid budget option.

4. Moussa Diaby

Finally moving on from the world of 94 pace, Diaby possesses a blinding 95 pace in FC 25.

Unfortunately, he left Aston Villa after just one season to join Al Ittihad, which means you’re extremely limited when trying to fit the 25-year-old into your team on a chemistry front.

Cooking up a French connection is an option if you want some pace on the cheap; otherwise you’re looking at a strange, Saudi Pro League hybrid.

3. Vinicius Junior

Vinicius is electrifying in every sense of the word from his skill to his scoring, and it’s no different in FC 25 when it comes to his pace.

The Real Madrid forward combines his insane 90 overall with 95 pace, putting him on a level pegging with Diaby.

He won’t come cheap, but if you can somehow snag him or even pack him, then you’re laughing.

2. Karim Adeyemi

We’ve no idea how much Adeyemi is going to cost in Ultimate Team, because while his 79 overall card is largely ordinary, he’s officially the second-fastest player in FC 25 with 96 pace.

The 22-year-old is still trying to put it all together in real life, with him blowing hot and cold for Borussia Dortmund, but there’s no doubt he’ll cause extreme consistent headaches in FC 25.

Just don’t expect a bargain.

1. Kylian Mbappe

No surprises here. Real Madrid’s new number nine is officially the fastest player in FC 25, boasting an absolutely mind-boggling 97 pace. Ninety seven.

It’s justified, too. Watching Mbappe in action, it should be illegal for him to be able to carry the ball at the speed he does.

The highest rating in the game and the highest pace in the game. Cheat code.