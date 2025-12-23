Kylian Mbappe recently turned 27 and for club and country, has already scored 411 goals, which is far more than the vast majority of players score throughout their entire career.

In 545 matches, he’s scored 411 goals, provided 176 assists and has won 20 trophies, including seven league titles and the World Cup.

We’ve rounded up nine iconic players that Mbappe has already managed to outscore by the age of 27.

Wayne Rooney

Rooney is rightly revered as one of the best strikers of his generation, but Mbappe has already left him in the dust when it comes to output.

Throughout Rooney’s career, he scored 313 goals at club level and 53 on the international stage, totalling 366 altogether.

Amazingly, Mbappe already has 45 more goals than Rooney ever scored, with arguably still his best years ahead of him yet.

Didier Drogba

Drogba scored two more goals than Rooney during his career, but that’s still not enough to keep up with Mbappe.

The legendary Chelsea forward scored 368 goals in total across 794 games for club and country.

Olivier Giroud

Giroud is France’s all-time top scorer with 57 goals, but his record is being rapidly chased down by Mbappe, who currently has 55.

Including goals scored for club and country, Giroud has 353 and is still adding to his tally today with Lille.

Giroud seems to be enjoying his France record while it lasts as he’s fully aware that Mbappe is likely going to break it next year.

“Of course he’ll surpass me. He still has at least five, seven, or even more years ahead with the national team,” Giroud said earlier in the year.

“It was obvious from his early days at Monaco that we were watching a phenomenon. He has the hunger and ambition that define great goal scorers.

“If he does [break the record], I’ll be the first to applaud him.”

Giroud has been a brilliant player, but he’s been a terrible pundit…

Mohamed Salah

Of course, Salah is still adding to his tally today, but Mbappe has already surpassed his current tally despite being five years younger.

As of writing, the Egyptian forward has scored 390 goals for club and country, which is 21 fewer than Mbappe currently has.

Michael Owen

Mbappe might’ve outscored Owen, but he’s yet to win a Ballon d’Or like the former Liverpool striker did in 2001.

It’s safe to say that Owen peaked during his younger years, scoring 262 goals before he announced his retirement in 2013.

Owen himself is full of admiration for Mbappe, who he has described as the best player in the world.

“He can take a game away from someone,” Owen said during an interview with Rio Ferdinand.

“He’s got the ability to embarrass you. If he gets you out wide, a bit of skill, his touch, his pace, he can finish, he can take a game away.”

To be fair, Mbappe hasn’t produced a piece of comedy genius like Owen’s Christmas Dinner ranking so we’ll call them equals.

Dimitar Berbatov

Berbatov never got the chance to play with Mbappe as he left Monaco just a few months before the Frenchman made his senior debut.

Amazingly, the Real Madrid star has already surpassed Berbatov’s entire goal tally, which includes 329 goals scored during his career.

Carlos Tevez

Another former United striker that Mbappe has left in the dust is Tevez.

The Argentine striker scored 321 goals during his 20-year career, which averages out at 16 goals per calendar year.

Aged 27, Mbappe is already way ahead of him with 411 goals and counting.

Gonzalo Higuain

Like Tevez, Higuain was a force to be reckoned with during his prime years.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus forward scored a total of 386 goals, which Mbappe has already surpassed.

However, Mbappe still needs to score another 48 goals for Real Madrid to match Higuain’s scoring record for the club.

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Another former Real Madrid player that Mbappe has outscored is Van Nistelrooy, who scored 384 goals in total.

Impressively, Mbappe has also overtaken the Dutch forward in the Real Madrid goal rankings, despite playing fewer matches.

For Madrid, Van Nistelrooy scored 64 goals in 96 games, while Mbappe has 73 goals in 83 matches.

READ NEXT: Kylian Mbappe fails to break Lionel Messi record that’s stood since 2014 but beats Cristiano Ronaldo

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name PSG’s XI from Kylian Mbappe’s debut in 2017?