France are living up to their pre-tournament label of World Cup favourites and a 3-0 demolition job of Sweden will have every team fearing Les Bleus.

Having reached the last two finals, Les Bleus currently look very likely to be on the way to their third as they eased past Sweden and look the most convincing of any of the fancied sides.

Here are six stats that back up why France are emerging as the clear favourites for the World Cup.

Most goals per match

Even before a ball was kicked, those looking at France identified their attack as their biggest weapon.

The number of options at Didier Deschamps’ disposal is simply ridiculous. Desire Doue was benched against Sweden and his replacement Bradley Barcola took his chance with a goal.

With firepower that includes Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele, it is hardly surprising then that France get more goals than anyone else.

So far they have averaged 3.3 per match, 0.5 more than second-placed Germany and the Netherlands. No team has scored more goals than France’s 13 either.

Most shots on target per match

To score, you must shoot and France are good at that too.

France have a shot conversion rate of 17.8% with an average of 8.5 shots on target per match.

That is well clear of Germany and Canada in second, who average seven per game.

France have also created the most big chances of the tournament at 19.

Kylian Mbappe’s goal-per-game ratio

At the end of most of their big chances has been Mbappe, who is scoring at a ridiculous rate.

Even before 2026, the French forward had an excellent record at World Cups but has gone up a level this time round, meaning he has a goal-a-game ratio for the tournament.

Mbappe’s 18 puts him second on the all-time list, one behind Lionel Messi, but he has played nine games fewer than the Argentine.

Mbappe is also currently tied with Messi for top scorer of this tournament.

READ: The all-time top World Cup knockout stage goalscorers: Mbappe, Messi, Ronaldo…

More World Cup knockout goals than other big nations combined

World Cup knockout games can often be cagey affairs with teams hesitant to risk too much, but France have taken the exact opposite approach.

As pointed out by The Athletic’s Colin Millar, since 2018 France have scored more World Cup knockout goals than the combined tallies of Italy England, Portugal, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany.

France have hit 24 in that time while the others only amount to 22.

Mbappe himself has scored more goals by himself than those countries individually.

Michael Olise’s assist tally

Mbappe may be the one getting the headlines for his goals but just as important is Michael Olise behind him.

Olise has continued his incredible Bayern Munich form into the World Cup and no player has assisted more goals than the former Reading and Crystal Palace man has set up.

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