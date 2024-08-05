The 11 goalkeepers who have conceded the most goals to Lionel Messi: Casillas second…

Former Real Madrid, Manchester City and AC Milan stars are among the 10 goalkeepers who have conceded the most goals to Lionel Messi.

As of writing, Messi has scored 838 goals throughout his illustrious career and he’s bagged against plenty of world-class shot-stoppers during that time.

Here are the 11 goalkeepers that have conceded the most goals to Messi.

=10. Andres Palop – 12 goals conceded

The former Valencia and Sevilla goalkeeper faced Messi on 15 occasions and conceded 12 goals to him during that time.

Messi’s best performance against Palop came back in 2010 during the Spanish Super Cup final as the Argentine wizard scored a hat-trick in Barcelona’s 4-0 triumph over Sevilla.

“When he comes toward you, you just don’t know what he’s going to try to do,” Palop told reporters when discussing Messi.

“With Messi, there’s no point in thinking what he might attempt because he’ll just end up doing something totally different, something so surprising.”

=10. Antonio Rodriguez Martinez – 12 goals conceded

Otherwise known as Tono, the former Racing Santander shot-stopper came up against Messi on 11 occasions.

He managed to keep one clean sheet against Messi back in 2007, but generally speaking, it was the Argentine star who had the final laugh.

=7. Pau Lopez – 13 goals conceded

While playing for PSG, Messi only scored one goal against Lopez despite facing the Marseille goalkeeper on five separate occasions.

However, his record against Lopez while playing in Spain was significantly more prolific. Messi scored 12 goals against Lopez while the goalkeeper was playing for Espanyol and Real Betis, taking his overall tally to 13 goals against him.

=7. Ivan Cuellar – 13 goals conceded

He probably still wakes up in cold sweats thinking about Messi to this day. The Barcelona legend scored an average of 1.1 goals per game against Cuellar during his time in Spain.

=7. Roberto Jimenez – 13 goals conceded

Messi scored against Jimenez in all seven of the matches he played against him. In total, he scored 13 goals against the former Real Zaragoza star, including one hat-trick and four braces.

6. Diego Lopez – 14 goals conceded

There aren’t many goalkeepers who are more synonymous with La Liga than Lopez is. He spent 16 years of his career playing in La Liga and faced Messi on 22 separate occasions.

Given he faced the Argentine forward so many times, his record of conceding 14 goals against Messi isn’t even that bad.

He managed to stop Messi from scoring against him on 15 occasions, although he did concede five braces against him and a hat-trick back in 2014, too.

READ NEXT: The two clubs Lionel Messi never scored against in La Liga

TRY A QUIZ: The Ultimate Lionel Messi Quiz: 30 tough questions to test your knowledge of the GOAT

5. Claudio Bravo – 15 goals conceded

The Chilean goalkeeper spent two years playing alongside Messi at Barcelona, although he also came up against him on numerous occasions.

Nine of the 21 games that Bravo played against Messi have taken place on the international stage as Argentina have regularly played Chile over the years.

In Bravo’s 21 games against Messi, he’s conceded 15 goals which is an average of 0.71 goals per game.

4. Andres Fernandez – 17 goals conceded

Messi has only faced Fernandez on nine occasions and yet he’s somehow managed to bag 17 goals against the Levante goalkeeper.

Throughout his time in Spain, Messi scored four separate hat-tricks against Fernandez, including a game where he bagged four goals against him in 2013.

He must have been a nervous wreck every time he came up against the Argentine.

=2. Gorka Iraizoz – 18 goals conceded

Messi enjoyed a steady flow of goals when facing Iraizoz. The pair faced each other on 27 occasions and Messi managed to score 18 goals during that time.

Impressively, Messi has managed to score five direct free-kicks against Iraizoz which is more than he’s scored against any other goalkeeper.

=2. Iker Casillas – 18 goals conceded

Casillas and Messi have had some legendary battles over the years.

“I faced Messi many times, and you simply cannot stop him,” Casillas told reporters.

“A week before facing Barcelona, ​​we only think about how to stop Messi and the correct way, but in the end we fail. Messi is very smart in free kicks, you cannot predict where he will kick the ball.”

Messi’s goal against Casillas in the 2010-11 Champions League semi-final still gives us goosebumps to this day.

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every member of Spain’s Euro 2012 squad?

1. Diego Alves – 21 goals conceded

In total, the Brazilian goalkeeper has conceded 21 goals against Messi which is more than any other goalkeeper in football history.

Alves did manage to keep him out on seven occasions, but generally speaking, it was Messi who had the last laugh.

In total, they faced each other on 17 occasions and Messi managed to bag an impressive 21 goals during that time.