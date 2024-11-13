The 10 players with the most goals and assists in Europe’s major leagues in 2024

Superstars from Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea and Bayern Munich feature in the most dangerous attackers of 2024, while Kylian Mbappe is surprisingly nowhere to be found.

Goal contributions – combined goals and assists – are always a decent measure of how attack-minded players are performing, making this year’s list an interesting mix of the usual suspects and some surprise packages that might soon be on the move.

Here are the 10 players that have registered the most combined goals and assists across Europe’s five major leagues so far in the calendar year of 2024.

10. Mohamed Salah – 23 (14 goals, 9 assists)

Sneaking into this top 10 ahead of Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka by virtue of fewer minutes played, Salah is making a mockery of those who wrote him off earlier in the year.

In fairness, Liverpool’s Egyptian King did look a little off the pace after returning from AFCON with a hamstring injury, not quite at his most prolific as Jurgen Klopp’s Reds fell away in the final weeks of the 2023-24 campaign.

But he’s looked back to his brilliant best so far this season. He’s the first and as yet only player in Europe to reach double figures for goals and assists so far in 2024-25 and leads the Premier League for goal contributions (eight goals, six assists).

Fourteen of his 23 Premier League goal contributions (60%) have come since August. Keep up this current form and you’d expect he’ll climb up a few more places in this top 10 come the end of the year.

9. Lois Openda – 24 (18 goals, 6 assists)

Benjamin Sesko continues to be linked with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, but it’s his RB Leipzig team-mate Openda that has put up considerably better numbers so far this calendar year.

The 24-year-old Belgian helped fire an otherwise unconvincing Leipzig side to a top-four finish in the Bundesliga last season and he’s picked up where he left off so far this season, having notched five goals and two assists in 10 Bundesliga appearances in 2024-25.

Expect both Openda and Sesko to be flipped for a major profit in the next year or two. Red Bull’s model ain’t broke.

8. Jonathan David – 25 (21 goals, 4 assists)

Out of contract in 2025, you imagine that next summer will surely be the time that Lille finally cash in on their star asset.

No player in Ligue 1 has notched more goal contributions so far this calendar year, and the Canada international might well be French football’s biggest star following the summer departure of Kylian Mbappe.

There’ll be no shortage of suitors chasing David’s signature, with Liverpool, Juventus and Manchester said to be among the clubs interested.

7. Erling Haaland – 26 (25 goals, 1 assist)

Only the man that tops this list has scored more league goals in 2024 than the man that Manchester City’s one-man battering ram, but Haaland finds himself surprisingly low down in the top 10 thanks to his comparatively paltry return of assists.

In spite of City’s struggles, the Norwegian looks a safe bet to claim a third successive Premier League Golden Boot. He sits atop the scoring charts with 12 goals so far this season, but he’s surprisingly yet to set up a goal for one of his team-mates.

Haaland also only notched one assist in the title run-in last term, setting up Phil Foden to complete a hat-trick at Brentford back in February. His game is all about providing that finishing touch himself, which is some contrast to the time Pep Guardiola’s City won the title (2021-22) without a traditional centre-forward.

6. Alexander Sorloth – 27 (21 goals, 6 assists)

Haaland’s compatriot surprisingly sits just above him for goal contributions this calendar year, having been a little more generous with his assist-giving.

The only player to represent two clubs in this top 10 is not Mbappe, but rather another La Liga hotshot that moved to Madrid in the summer… and is also yet to find his feet.

You can see why Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid signed the striker, giving his scintillating form at the backend of last season for Villarreal. But he’s yet to quite recapture those heights in the Spanish capital, with just four goals and two assists in La Liga so far this season.

Seventy-seven per cent of his goal contributions this calendar year came before his summer move.

5. Omar Marmoush – 28 (16 goals, 12 assists)

Arguably the story of 2024-25 so far, Marmoush has been on fire for Eintracht Frankfurt so far this season.

He leads Europe’s major leagues for goal contributions (11 goals; seven assists) in 2024-25, time and again making himself decisive for a surprise package that currently sit third in the Bundesliga, three points ahead of reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen.

The Egyptian’s respectable numbers in the latter half of last season (five goals, five assists) went a bit under the radar for a side that finished sixth. But scouts across Europe have surely sat up and taken notice since his numbers have gone stratospheric.

4. Vinicius Junior – 30 (19 goals, 11 assists)

Amid the discourse around Vinicius Junior’s failure to land the Ballon d’Or, his detractors pointed out that last season he notched fewer goal contributions than the likes of Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta.

But that was mostly because he only played around half of the available minutes for Real Madrid in 2023-24. When you look at this calendar year, when he’s been largely fit and firing, his output has been commensurate with his superstar status.

3. Robert Lewandowski – 31 (25 goals, 6 assists)

Lewandowski has been a frequent fixture of these lists for well over a decade now, so seeing Poland’s all-time top goalscorer somewhere near the top ought to be no surprise.

Last season, as Barcelona went trophyless, some questioned whether their No.9 was past it. Those doubters have largely been silenced so far this season, with Hansi Flick once again getting the very best out of the 36-year-old.

He currently leads the European Golden Shoe race in 2024-25 with 14 La Liga goals. Just over half of his goal contributions (14 goals, two assists) have come since Barca changed managers in the summer.

2. Cole Palmer – 33 (21 goals, 12 assists)

Only Villarreal’s wonderfully talented Spain international Alex Baena has notched more league assists (14) than Palmer in 2024 and only three players have scored more goals.

The rising star hasn’t quite looked his best in Chelsea’s recent outings against Arsenal and Liverpool, but when he’s on his game – like his outrageous four-goal haul against Brighton or his hat-trick of assists against Wolves – there’s arguably no-one better in the Premier League right now.

It will be fascinating to see how Thomas Tuchel integrates him as England prepare for the 2026 World Cup. The talent is off the scale.

1. Harry Kane – 37 (26 goals, 11 assists)

Another Englishman, Kane enjoyed his greatest-ever goalscoring season last term as an otherwise lacklustre Bayern side toiled to an unthinkable third-place finish in the Bundesliga.

The current European Golden Shoe holder has showed no signs of slowing down since Tuchel was replaced by Vincent Kompany in the dugout.

He’s already notched 11 goals and five assists in just 10 Bundesliga appearances so far this season. Bayern look much more functional, and with Kane in this kind of form – surely, surely, silverware is on its way in 2025.