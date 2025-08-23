West Ham manager Graham Potter is among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked, but should Manchester United‘s Ruben Amorim be under greater pressure?

The two coaches were appointed around the same time and boast remarkably similar, almost relegation-worthy form.

Amorim arrived at Old Trafford last November, following Erik ten Hag’s early-season dismissal. Red Devils legend Ruud van Nistelrooy took charge for a short period of ship-steadying while Amorim saw out his time with Sporting Lisbon.

Manchester United had endured a distinctly underwhelming start to the 2024-25 campaign, but when Amorim joined they were still only four points off the top four and Champions League qualification looked all to play for.

They ended up in 15th, notching their worst placing and points tally of the Premier League era by a considerable distance.

There were better results in the cup competitions, including an encouraging penalty shootout victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup final and some decent European opposition vanquished en route to the Europa League final – but defeat to Tottenham in Bilbao left their season in tatters.

Despite the iffy first season at the helm, with dire league results, Amorim has been backed heavily by the United hierarchy – given somewhere in the region of £200million on new forwards and supported when it comes to exiling the likes of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony.

Potter was appointed as Julen Lopetegui’s successor a couple of months later. The former Brighton and Chelsea coach arrived in January.

Early results were mixed, while an impressively hard-fought 1-0 victory over Arsenal was swiftly followed by a concerning eight-match winless streak. West Ham ended up one place and one point ahead of Amorim’s United.

After a full pre-season and first full transfer window, Potter’s Hammers have made a disastrous start to the 2025-26 campaign with heavy defeats to newly-promoted Sunderland and Chelsea.

“You are under pressure all the time in these jobs,” Potter told reporters following the Chelsea defeat.

“In this situation, that is how it is. I know the territory, I know what comes with poor results and I accept that responsibility.”

We’ve broken down how Amorim’s stats as a Premier League manager stack up against Potter’s at West Ham:

Ruben Amorim – Premier League record at Man Utd

Games: 28

Won: 7

Drawn: 6

Lost: 15

Goals Scored (Per Game): 32 (1.14)

Goals Conceded (Per Game): 43 (1.53)

Points per game: 0.96

Win percentage: 25%

Graham Potter – Premier League record at West Ham

Games: 21

Won: 6

Drawn: 5

Lost: 10

Goals Scored (Per Game): 27 (1.28 ⭐)

Goals Conceded (Per Game): 32 (1.52 ⭐)

Points per game: 1.10 ⭐

Win percentage: 28.5% ⭐